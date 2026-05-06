Two Auburn Transfers Labeled 'Most Important' for 2026 Season

The Auburn Tigers made a big run in the transfer portal this year, as new head coach Alex Golesh welcomed 39 portal newcomers to the program over the course of this offseason’s cycle. Of that group, two stand out above the rest, according to CBS Sports.

In an article in which CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford ranked the “most important” college football transfers in this year’s cycle, new Auburn quarterback and USF transfer Byrum Brown landed in the 11th spot, while Ole Miss transfer Da’Shawn Womack found himself in the 20th spot.

Brown is likely the most anticipated transfer the Tigers have had since the rework of the Transfer Portal, as the former USF quarterback followed his coach from South Florida to the Plains. Last season, Brown accounted for over 4,000 total yards, including over 1,000 rushing yards, as well as more than 40 touchdowns, proving himself to be a dual-threat quarterback that is a scary sight for any defense.

The question for Brown, though, particularly after his lackluster spring game performance, is how he will adjust to SEC defenses. He has shown that he can go toe-to-toe with top programs in isolated games, but he has yet to play a schedule quite like that of an SEC program.

Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown headlines the newcomers for 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, if he and Golesh can get the Tigers’ offense running well, more pressure will fall onto the shoulders of DJ Durkin and the Auburn defense, who also went shopping in the portal and picked up one of the highest-potential edge rushers in the country in Womack.

Womack, now a junior, redshirted his second season at LSU before transferring to Ole Miss for his sophomore season of eligibility. Though he never quite found his footing at LSU, he began to garner momentum with the Rebels in 2025, putting together 27 tackles, 14 solo tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Admittedly, the majority of Womack’s hype comes from projections and expectations, as the former five-star recruit has yet to play an unrestricted season with a collegiate team. Now a four-star transfer prospect despite limited production, Womack may be the piece the Tigers need to replace Keldric Faulk off the edge.

Durkin’s defense will likely be top-notch with or without Womack, though a breakout season for the junior would be monumental for both the Tigers’ defensive game plan and his potential draft stock.

On the other side, though, Auburn’s offense has struggled immensely in the past few years, so a significant amount of pressure will fall on Brown to step up and lead the Tigers to success. Between the two, though, it is clear that Auburn has set itself up well for the upcoming season; now, it will come down to what Golesh and his staff can do with such talent.

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