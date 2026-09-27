Time, Channel Announced For Auburn Football’s Matchup with Tennessee



The time has come for the Auburn Tigers’ first true road game of the season, and it is set to be a doozy, as the team will travel to Knoxville this weekend to take on the Tennessee Volunteers, who are currently ranked as the No. 17 team in the country.

On Sunday, the university announced that it had an official time and channel to catch the game on, as the game is now scheduled to be played at 2:30 p.m. CT and broadcast on ESPN.

Saturday's time and network are set 📺 pic.twitter.com/VDvzLOTmKX — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) September 27, 2026

This will certainly be a big-time matchup for the Tigers, who are now 1-1 in SEC play following their win over Vanderbilt this past weekend. Conversely, Tennessee will be looking to rebound from their 20-17 loss to Texas, which remains the No. 1 team in the country.

The Tigers still have quite a lot to prove after a shaky start to the season, though no one has quite as much to prove as Alex Golesh, who led the Tigers to their first home SEC win since 2024 this past weekend. He’ll match up against his former head coach, Josh Heupel, and it is safe to say that both of these head coaches will be looking to prove their superiority in this matchup.

Additionally, the Tigers’ loss to Florida two weeks ago is starting to look quite a bit stronger, especially after the Gators took down Ole Miss this past weekend and jumped to No. 8 in the AP Poll.

This matchup against Tennessee could be proof to Tiger fans that the Florida loss was simply the result of matching up against one of the best teams in the country, and that they still have a place in the top 25, though it will take a convincing win to drive that point home.

The Tigers’ offense will need to step up against Tennessee if the team is looking to win, as, among other issues, Byrum Brown has yet to go a Power Four game without throwing an interception. Starting strong in that department could be a great way to set the Tigers up well, as turnovers have haunted the Tigers throughout the season.

Defensively, the Tigers looked much stronger against Vanderbilt this past weekend, though Vanderbilt was running a much weaker offense than the Gators. A defensive triumph against the Volunteers, though, would be hard to ignore.

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