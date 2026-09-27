Auburn HC Alex Golesh Speaks on Offense’s Slow Start: ‘It’s Hard to Put a Finger On’



The Auburn Tigers have struggled in early-game scenarios all year, though perhaps the worst of it was in the Florida game, where the Tigers totaled -3 yards throughout the entirety of the first quarter. This Saturday, in the Vanderbilt game, the Tigers improved in that regard, but did not necessarily prove that they are where Auburn head coach Alex Golesh wants them to be.

“It’s hard to put a finger on the offensive start; it really is,” he said. “I’ve got to figure it out, and we’ve got to figure it out. We’ve got to find ways to get going early, but today was very much a game of response.”

The Tigers opened the Vanderbilt game in near-identical fashion to the Florida game, though the first two drives seemed to be flipped. Even the playcalling was similar, as the Tigers started their offense with a one-yard rush, then missed two passes and punted.

After forcing the Commodores to a three-and-out, which was a step up from last week’s defensive performance, the Tigers tried to run Cobb up the middle again, but he was stopped for two yards. Byrum Brown looked to make some magic happen, but was picked off on a dropped pass to DeShawn Spencer, and just like that, the Tigers had failed on both of their opening drives.

However, after conceding the field goal to the Commodores, the Tigers sprang to life right in front of the 88,043 in Jordan-Hare Stadium, as Byrum Brown led a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive supplemented by some chunk rushes from Omar Mabson.

Just when things seemed to be firing on all cylinders for the Tigers’ offense, the team went three-and-out, yet again, to close out the quarter.

It isn’t hard to understand why Alex Golesh is so confused by this start from his team, but what’s majorly important for the Tigers is the second part of his quote, particularly his comments about the matchup being a ‘game of response.’

The Tigers’ early concession of a field goal to the Commodores was the only lead that Vanderbilt had throughout the entire game, as the Tigers were, quite consistently, able to match or beat Vanderbilt’s last drive when necessary.

If the Tigers can keep this trend up, matching opponents when necessary, they’ll be set up well for their more difficult matchups, which are now upon them. Up next for the Tigers is a big-time matchup against Alex Golesh’s former head coach, Josh Heupel, and the Tennessee Volunteers.

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