Auburn, Tennessee Game Time and TV Slot Announced

The Auburn Tigers have learned the game time and TV slot for their Week 5 clash against the Tennessee Volunteers on Oct. 3.

Auburn and Tennessee are set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CDT on ESPN or ABC, according to a release from the SEC early Monday afternoon. The game was originally assigned as a “flex”, meaning it could’ve started either in the afternoon or night.

The other game competing with Auburn for the highly-touted afternoon ABC slot is Florida at Missouri, which is also assigned to 2:30 p.m. CDT on ESPN or ABC. Other contests of the day include Vanderbilt at Georgia, Alabama at Mississippi State, Kentucky at South Carolina and Arkansas at Texas A&M.

One of the main storylines of the Tigers’ trip to Knoxville, Tenn., will be Auburn head coach Alex Golesh’s return to Rocky Top. Golesh spent a couple of years as the offensive coordinator under Tennessee’s Josh Heupel before heading to South Florida in 2023.

Many expect Auburn to stand at 3-1 overall heading into its first road trip, as the Tigers are favored ahead of their matchup against Vanderbilt on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium in search of their first SEC win since 2024 over Texas A&M.

However, Golesh and company could also very well enter Neyland Stadium at 2-2, as the Commodores boast a former five-star quarterback at the helm and, frankly, have owned Auburn the last two years.

On the other side, Tennessee is set for its first real test of the season this Saturday against the top-ranked Texas Longhorns at home. The Volunteers have defeated Furman, Georgia Tech and Kennesaw State thus far.

Auburn will face yet another new quarterback in true freshman Faizon Brandon, who beat out George MacIntyre for the starting spot. Brandon has recorded 552 passing yards and six touchdowns through the air, and he’s also a big threat on the ground outside of the pocket, adding 137 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries.

A win at Tennessee would certainly be a massive win for Auburn, as the Tigers haven’t claimed a “big win” in many years.

Furthermore, it’s been several seasons since the program last emerged victorious from a hostile SEC road environment, meaning a victory in Neyland Stadium on national television over Golesh’s former boss would provide a massive boost for the Tigers moving forward.