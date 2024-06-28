The Time is Now for Auburn Tigers Football
Nick Saban's retirement combined with improved recruiting places the Auburn Tigers in a favorable position to step out of decade-long mediocrity. The Tigers actually enjoy a few advantages against their adversaries from Tuscaloosa. In fact, while The University of Alabama remains a dominant team and recruiting base, Auburn continues to make inroads.
As a result, the era of the Crimson Tide running roughshod over this rivalry ended when Coach Saban walked into retirement. Now, Auburn should see Alabama differently, both on the field and in recruiting circles.
The clouds dissipated. Now, the truly difficult work begins, where Auburn needs to capitalize on every opportunity facing them. Remember, even the Roman Empire eventually fell. Nothing is permanent in college football.
Make No Mistake
Granted, Alabama remains a fertile football ground. As a result, eight Division One (FBS/FCS) teams call it home. However, college football in that state whittles down to two programs. From that February day in 1893 to Shaun Shivers touching paint with 8:08, these heated rivals play their best games of the season against each other.
Correspondingly, the fanbases hold nothing but enmity towards each other. If you hear Tide fans tell it, the program doesn't worry about Auburn. The phrase "whatever lie you need to get you through the night" applies.
When Alabama wins the Iron Bowl, only Bama fans celebrate. When Auburn wins, everyone from Austin to Gainesville celebrates. In those moments, America, as a whole, sets aside their particular fandom and shouts "WDE" everywhere.
Turn The Page
Saban finished with a 12-5 record in the Iron Bowl during his seventeen seasons. Now, winning over seventy percent of these rivalry games looks impressive. However, when the Tigers sent the Tide home with a loss under Saban, three of those losses saw Auburn as a decided underdog, facing a top-five Alabama.
Now, the man responsible for years of Auburn pain, retired. In his place, you have a bright, offensive-minded coach in Kalen DeBoer. The recruiting momentum begins to swing towards Auburn. Granted, Alabama recruits at an elite level no matter who is coaching.
Yet, you're starting to see the Tigers grabbing more instate talent. Auburn has commitments from three of the top-five prospects Alabama, while the Tide has none according to 247Sports. The recruitment process can and will change, but this should encourage the Auburn faithful, especially after former coach Bryan Harsin's tenure.
Familiarity
Hugh Freeze knows Southern football at the high school and college level. Coach DeBoer, as of yet, doesn't possess those connections. Freeze, for the entirety of his career, called various parts of the South home. And if you don't think sharing traditions and accents doesn't help coaching in recruiting, you're not paying attention.
Coach Freeze can walk into any high school in Alabama, Mississippi, and Georgia, talk to coaches and players without a scintilla of a hiccup. Despite success at Fresno State and most recently, Washington, people will initially use the phrase "he's not from here" in discussing Coach DeBoer. Under those circumstances, those coaches could help guide their players to The Plains.
As mentioned, Auburn must exploit that lack of familiarity. Freshman wideout Cam Coleman, ranked as the second-best wide receiver in the nation chose Auburn. Spurning Alabama makes him a beloved figure in Auburn lore, before he plays in an official game.
The Aura Is Gone
When Nick Saban coached at Alabama, the championship teams exuded an aura, an air of invincibility, the Mike Tyson Effect. For the younger readers, Mike Tyson would stroll to the ring, dressed in all black, no socks, knock out the opponent, and go home. He won the match before throwing a punch.
Prime Alabama enjoyed that feeling. Now, with their leader gone and a new regime, Alabama, who is still Alabama, will stare eye-to-eye with not just Auburn, but every other SEC team that remembers those one-sided beatdowns. On the other hand, Auburn continues to build a solid foundation.