College Football Analyst Tom Luginbill Puts Auburn QB Byrum Brown in Elite SEC Company



The Auburn Tigers have certainly landed themselves a good one in Byrum Brown, who is looking to put an end to the quarterback woes the Tigers have suffered from over the past few seasons.

Depending on the analyst, Brown has been ranked all over the board, from top-10 to top-five and even top-two among newcomers.

On Thursday, ESPN college football analyst and scout Tom Luginbill added his voice to the mix, stating that Brown ranks among the best in the SEC, but still not the best.

“I think he’s in the top five or six (in the SEC),” Luginbill said. “I’m making that assessment having broadcasted two of his games last fall and how he can take over a game… Byrum Brown is a point A to point B, get it done, doesn’t matter what it looks like, ball goes where it’s supposed to go type of guy. And on top of that, he’s a dynamic, physical force as a runner. He is all of 6-3, 235 and is a load to handle.”

Luginbill’s quote on ‘doesn’t matter what it looks like’ certainly stands out, as Brown has received a lot of negative media attention over the past few months due to his unique throwing motion, with many believing that his mechanics may hamper him from being a top-level SEC quarterback.

Luginbill seems to echo a specific Alex Golesh point about Brown, particularly when the Auburn head coach made a comment essentially telling fans and doubters to wait and see what Brown is able to do in matchups before judging the book by its throwing motion.

Additionally, Luginbill stated that Brown’s experience, coupled with the familiarity he already has with Auburn’s system, could prove to be a massive advantage for both team and player.

“The experience combined with the knowledge of the coaching staff, how they want things relayed, how they want them coached, having his guys on the field during OTAs, being able to be an extra coach in the building,” Luginbill said, “knowing what the staff wants and him getting it right, I think that creates huge advantages during the summer and heading into fall camp.”

Without a doubt, Brown is the most highly anticipated quarterback the Tigers have had since Bo Nix, but there is still plenty to do if he wants to leave his mark on Auburn. After all, he only has one season to do it, so he would be wise to make every snap count.

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