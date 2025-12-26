FIU vs. UTSA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for First Responder Bowl
Two of the country’s more dynamic rushing attacks will go head to head in this year’s First Responder Bowl. UTSA will face FIU as a 7.5-point favorite on Friday. Both teams can depend on consistent thousand-yard rushers.
The Roadrunners’ Robert Henry Jr. has cooled off quite a bit since opening the year with 624 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns in his first four games of the season. Getting back on track will be important for the UTSA running back, as the Panthers’ Kejon Owens has been far more consistent this year. Can both teams dominate on the ground?
Here’s our full betting breakdown ahead of kickoff.
FIU vs. UTSA Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- FIU: +7.5 (-105)
- UTSA: -7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- FIU: +240
- UTSA: -300
Total: 59.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
FIU vs. UTSA How to Watch
- Date: Friday, December 26
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Chase Field Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- FIU: 7-5
- UTSA: 6-6
FIU vs. UTSA Key Players to Watch
FIU
Kejon Owens: Owens has rushed for 1,298 yards and 11 scores this season. He’s enjoyed plenty of recent success with back-to-back games over 100 rushing yards. The Panthers’ lead back has also scored four touchdowns during their current four-game winning streak. Owens has totaled at least 11 carries in every game this season. UTSA has been fairly respectable on defense against the run, though.
UTSA
Robert Henry Jr.: Henry hasn’t scored a touchdown in four games, but leads his team with 11 total scores. He’s eclipsed 130 rushing yards in five games this season and amassed a season-high 177 yards on the ground against No. 7 Texas A&M. Henry can break a game open when he gets going, but will likely be challenged against one of Conference USA’s better run defenses.
FIU vs. UTSA Prediction and Pick
The Panthers finished the regular season with an impressive four-game winning streak against the spread and have covered in eight of their 12 games this year while the Roadrunners are .500 against the spread. Betting on the total could be interesting in this game, as oddsmakers expect a barn burner.
UTSA hasn’t had a hard time scoring despite Henry’s decline, as the OVER is 9-3 in its games this year. The OVER has only missed once in the Roadrunners previous seven games. They’ve scored 37.0 points per game during that stretch.
FIU, on the other hand, has one of Conference USA’s most productive offenses and is averaging 29.3 points per game. Only Kentucky can top that mark. The Panthers have averaged 43.3 points per game during their current four-game winning streak and the OVER only missed in one of those contests. Bank on another high-scoring game in this matchup.
PICK: Over 59.5 (-115 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
