Top five storylines for SEC Media Days

What are some exciting storylines for SEC Media Days?

SEC Media Days is a very exciting part of college football because it makes the season feel like it is upon us. This year's event will take place in Atlanta, Georgia. 

This year's media days ought to be very interesting as there are many storylines that coaches and players will be asked about by the media. 

One of these storylines pertains to Auburn

Let's take a look at five interesting storylines that will be discussed at SEC Media Days. 

Nick Saben vs Jimbo Fisher

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher andAlabama head coach Nick Saban chat at midfield before the Alabama vs. Texas A&M game in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday September 22, 2018.

One of the most exciting things to occur in the offseason thus far has been the argument between Nick Saben and Jimbo Fisher. Saban came out and said that Texas A&M buys all of its players, and Fisher did not care too much for those comments. These two have not seen each other since this occurred, so it should make for an interesting talking point at SEC Media Days.

Conferance Realignment

Sep 18, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns helmet seen before the game against the Rice Owls at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

One thing that has been a big storyline among the whole college football community has been the plans to realign conferences. Texas and Oklahoma are already slated to join the SEC, and it seems like a few more schools might be following in their footsteps. It will be interesting to see the coach's and player's thoughts on this at SEC Media Days. 

Bryan Harsin on the hot seat?

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin following loss to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Bham25

This entire offseason has been filled with drama surrounding Auburn headman Bryan Harsin. That drama has blown over, but if Coach Harsin does not have a good season on the field, it does not look good for him to keep his job. If this were to happen, it would put a damper on Auburn's ability to recruit. It will be interesting to hear what Coach Harsin has to say about what his team is capable of this season. 

Can Georgia Repeat?

Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Another interesting question that will surely be discussed at SEC Media Days is whether or not Georgia can repeat after losing nearly all of their starting production from a season ago. The Bulldogs brought in a talented recruiting class that will help them have another great season, but whether or not they can repeat is a different story. It will be interesting to hear Coach Smart's thoughts on the matter. 

NIL

Jul 19, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; SEC commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Another topic that will be thoroughly talked about is NIL. Some schools are using it better than others, and it is apparent based on the recruits they are bringing in. Texas A&M brought in the number one overall recruiting class thanks to NIL. It will be exciting to hear the coaches discuss where their programs are at with NIL and how they use it. 

SEC Media Days should answer some of these hard-hitting questions as we prepare for the 2022 season. 

It will be another great year of football in the SEC and hearing the coaches and players discuss their teams will be a great way to kick it off. 

Top five storylines for SEC Media Days

