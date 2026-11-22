

The Auburn Tigers picked up a blowout win on Saturday over the Samford Bulldogs, 59-17, in a matchup that saw Auburn starting quarterback Byrum Brown participate in just two plays before being benched for his backup, Oregon State transfer Tristan Ti’a.

Ti’a has been the popular pick to be the Tigers’ next starter, as Byrum Brown will run out of eligibility after this season, his fifth in the collegiate ranks. Ti’a has quite a different style of play from Brown, exhibiting more of a pocket-passing archetype as opposed to Brown’s dual-threat style, but the Tigers’ offense was able to thrive with Ti’a at the helm on Saturday.

Ti’a led the Tigers for the rest of the first half, dazzling fans with a 17-of-18, 341-yard, five-touchdown performance, in which the Tigers managed a total of 52 points, their most in a half since the Alabama A&M game back in 2024.

Major highlights included a trio of touchdown passes to Keshaun Singleton, who finished the day with 150 yards and three touchdowns on six receptions, a 47-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Cobb, a 25-yard touchdown pass to Chas Nimrod and a one-yard punch-in touchdown run, where Ti’a proved that he, too, can effectively rush the ball when necessary.

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Earlier this week, Auburn head coach Alex Golesh raved about Ti’a’s preparation, talent and more, setting the stage for Ti’a to potentially take the reins of Auburn’s offense full-time by as soon as next season.

“The thing that Tristan had to learn is, ‘I’m the two. What does that look like? The reps aren’t the same as being a one. How do I get mental reps?’” he said, “and he’s done an incredible job of taking every mental rep you could possibly imagine… I would tell you this, back half of the year, he’s prepared himself like a starter.”

Ti’a certainly looked like a starter against the Bulldogs on Saturday, and though it will still be a challenge for the younger quarterback to adapt to an SEC level of play, Golesh was clear that he’s quite excited about how the Tigers’ future looks with him.

“He’s always had an incredible attitude. He’s had to learn what that looks like, but he continues to take big steps,” he said. “We’re really excited about him.”

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