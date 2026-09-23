Two Auburn Receivers Currently Rank Top Five In This Stat



The Auburn Tigers have not exactly gotten off to a hot start on offense this year, but they are still being represented on several different SEC leaderboards. For example, both Keshaun Singleton and Chas Nimrod, two of the Tigers’ top receivers, are currently tied for fifth in total receptions with 17 each.

The duo falls behind Mississippi State’s Anthony Evans, Ole Miss’ Deuce Alexander, Arkansas’ Deuce Alexander and Texas A&M’s Mario Craver, while ranking ahead of notable names like Vanderbilt’s Junior Sherrill, Alabama’s Lotzier Brooks and former Auburn Tiger turned Ole Miss Rebel Horatio Fields.

Interestingly, despite ranking in the top five for total receptions, both Singleton and Nimrod rank outside of the top eight receivers by total yards produced, as Singleton ranks ninth with 230 receiving yards, while Nimrod ranks 15th with 188 receiving yards.

This sheds some interesting light on the Tigers’ offensive struggles this year, as though both Tiger receivers have seen the ball enough to be ranked in the top five, they have not been able to do much with the opportunities.

A large reason for this issue could be the fact that the Tigers are struggling to rush the ball effectively so far this season, to the point where the Tigers’ RB1, Jeremiah Cobb, carried the ball just nine times throughout the entirety of the Florida matchup.

This lack of rushing production allows defenses to game plan for the passing attack much more, which limits the total production receivers are able to get on each reception. Both Singleton and Nimrod have found themselves the recipients of a few deep passes, but for the most part, they have been limited to shorter, lower-YAC catches.

Ideally, the Tigers will utilize a more balanced attack moving forward, in which the offense relies as heavily on the rushing attack as it does on the pass, which should open up opportunities for top targets like Singleton and Nimrod to amass a few more yards per catch this season.

The Tigers will need to figure out their offense in a hurry, though, as after the Vanderbilt game this week, they’re slated to take on one of the toughest schedules in the country, including top-tier defenses like those of Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss.

If the Tigers can get their offense firing on all cylinders this week, things could be looking quite a bit more favorable for their chances at bowl eligibility, led by a top duo in the receiving core.

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