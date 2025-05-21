Two Auburn Tigers Crack SI's Top 50 2026 NFL Draft Prospects
Two members of the Auburn Tigers continue to garner significant NFL Draft hype for next season.
Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick on Wednesday listed defensive end Keldric Faulk (No. 12) and receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (No. 21) on his 2026 NFL Draft Big Board Rankings, which listed his top 50 prospects for next year's draft.
Faulk is coming off a career-year as a sophomore in 2024 with career-high marks in tackles (45), tackles for loss (11) and sacks (seven).
"Faulk is explosive off the ball, understands play direction and has quick, violent hands to discard linemen and make plays against the run," Flick wrote. "Faulk rushed from all over the line of scrimmage, and he can condense pockets with his power, though he needs to add more nuance to his rush plan and improve the efficiency of his hands. His length and closing burst helps him finish routinely when the opportunity presents itself."
While Flick iterated that Faulk can be pushed off to the side by tackles, he has more room to add size to his already impressive athletic and mental traits.
Meanwhile, Singleton Jr., a transfer from Georgia Tech, was praised by Flick for his all-around ability as a receiver.
"Tremendous burst off the line of scrimmage to win leverage and stack defensive backs," he said. "Quick feet and deceleration. Smooth, effortless mover changing direction in routes, and he can create space at the top of routes off athleticism alone. Quality ball skills and hands to finish through contact and in close quarters. Willing blocker. Competitive. Solid run-after-catch."
There is still room to grow, Flick noted, with his ability as a route runner, but there's still much Auburn has to look forward to with Singleton Jr. in the offense.