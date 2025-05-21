2026 NFL Draft Big Board Rankings: Top 50 Prospects
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Carolina Panthers
- Washington Commanders
- Tennessee Titans
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Seattle Seahawks
- San Francisco 49ers
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Philadelphia Eagles
- New York Jets
- New York Giants
- New Orleans Saints
- New England Patriots
- Minnesota Vikings
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Indianapolis Colts
- Houston Texans
- Green Bay Packers
- Detroit Lions
- Denver Broncos
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Cleveland Browns
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Chicago Bears
During each NFL draft cycle, prospects rise from the unknown abyss and fall from the heightened pedestal built by preseason expectations.
In the summer of 2024, quarterback prospects such as Carson Beck, Quinn Ewers, Shedeur Sanders and Jalen Milroe each received top-10 buzz. Beck stayed in college and transferred to Miami. None of the others went in the first two rounds of the ’25 draft. Milroe, whom the Seattle Seahawks chose with the No. 96 pick, was the only one who went in the first two days.
With just over 11 months before the 2026 draft begins, the first two to three rounds of talent are becoming clear for this stage of the process. Rankings will change as prospects navigate the ’25 season, but here’s Sports Illustrated’s early top 50 rankings.
1. T.J. Parker, edge, Clemson
A true junior who had 32 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks in his first two seasons, Parker is a nuanced pass rusher and potent run stopper. At 6' 3" and 265 pounds, he has experience playing in both two- and three-point stances. Parker is strong—he brings a heavy dose of power off the edge and routinely resets the line of scrimmage in run defense—and is effective with his hands, leading to quick wins. He blends rush timing, plays with an impressively high motor and has quality instincts. Parker’s hands are violent, and he rushes with quality leverage. He also has experience dropping into short zones. He occasionally loses contain of the edge and lacks the elite athleticism and twitch to pursue highly mobile quarterbacks. But Parker is a productive, refined and encouraging young talent.
2. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
Versatile, athletic and full of playmaking instincts, the 6' 0", 205-pound Downs was the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2023 at Alabama and a unanimous All-American in 2024 at Ohio State. Downs played a bit of everywhere for Ohio State—in ’24, he saw 393 snaps at free safety, 339 snaps in the box and 160 snaps at nickel, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s a fluid, explosive mover who’s steady in coverage, and he has terrific range to flow into the alley and to the sideline to make plays. Downs has four career interceptions, and his burst and feel for routes put him in position to make plays on the ball. There aren’t many flaws in his game—positional value is a question, but he wears an abundance of hats on Ohio State’s defense.
3. Peter Woods, DT, Clemson
The 6' 3", 315-pound Woods spent more time at the end of the line of scrimmage than the interior in 2024, but he held his own—a nod to his athleticism and range. Woods has quick, active hands, and he’s strong at the point of attack, which helps him stack and shed or discard blockers quickly on rushing downs. He has a powerful punch and can knock linemen backwards, though he also has swim and swipe moves. He moves well in pursuit, and is strong enough to collapse pockets with his bull rush. Producing more on pass-rushing downs is the next step for Woods, who has only three career sacks. The tools exist—and have flashed—for him to be more disruptive. He just needs to do it consistently.
4. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
Proctor is a monstrous blindside blocker who stands 6' 7" and 360 pounds. He’s further along as a run blocker than pass protector. Proctor generates consistent movement off the snap and is linearly explosive, allowing him to work to the second level and pick up linebackers. In pass protection, when Proctor gets his hands in position and steadies his base, the rep is usually over. His hands can be loopy at times, slowing his punch while leading to inconsistent hand placement. Balance is an issue—he ends up on the ground far more often than he should, and his pad level varies. Proctor has the size, power, anchor and athleticism to be an early pick in 2025.
5. Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
The son of six-year NFL quarterback and New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier, Garrett is a natural-born signal-caller. He’s a fluid passer with a quality arm, and he has tremendous feel for pressure and maneuvering the pocket. Nussmeier is accurate to all parts of the field, though he needs to find more consistency with his vertical shots. He’s comfortable threading tight windows and throwing into small gaps in zone coverage. Nussmeier occasionally bails out of the pocket prematurely, and he’s a drifter who throws from an unsettled foundation too often. He needs to hasten his progression speed and prove he can click through full-field reads in 2025.
6. Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
When Allar is in sync, he has starter-level tools. The 6' 5", 236-pounder is a traditional big-bodied pocket passer who generates terrific velocity on his throws and has an elastic arm capable of producing different throwing angles. He’s impressive working inside of structure, can get through full-field reads and has a solid feel for managing the pocket. Allar is an average athlete who can escape immediate pressure and be a factor in the option game, but he’s not the type of runner teams form their game plan around. Allar has sporadic accuracy—he has too many uncompetitive misses, and his ball placement is too often late, low or behind his receivers. Penn State’s offense didn’t task Allar with pushing many throws downfield. His arm is strong enough to challenge defenses vertically, but much of his work is in the short and intermediate game, though he can hit all quadrants of the field. He threw six more interceptions in 2024 than in ’23 despite tossing only five more passes. Allar’s size, arm strength and glimpses of accuracy create an intriguing upside—he just needs to blend it together more frequently.
7. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
Wiry and explosive at 6' 0" and 193 pounds, McCoy has lightning-quick feet. After transferring from Oregon State to Tennessee in 2024, McCoy had four interceptions in large part due to his vision and explosiveness. He moves well in bail technique, showing a controlled pace and tempo, and he has a quick trigger to decelerate and break on passes—he reads the eyes of quarterbacks and reacts accordingly. McCoy has primarily played Cover 3 and press-man coverage at Tennessee, and he has the hip fluidity and conceptual understanding to be scheme versatile at the next level. He’s physical, but at times too much when playing the ball. McCoy is more reactive than predictive in man coverage, and it gets him in trouble against nuanced route runners. In run support, he has decent take-on skills but struggles disengaging. McCoy is athletically talented enough to be an early pick in 2026.
8. Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
Mauigoa carries a well-built frame at 6' 6" and 315 pounds, and he’s a brick wall in pass protection. Mauigoa, who allowed only one sack and one quarterback hit in 2024, has a strong base and terrific anchor. His hands strike inside, and he effectively ends the rep when he latches on—his grip strength is outstanding, and he has the bend in his lower half to handle power rushers. Against speed, Mauigoa is quick out of his stance and smooth in his kick slide, and he has the burst to reach landmarks in time. He shows the ability to re-direct and finish on defensive ends as a run blocker, but he doesn’t consistently generate movement and can be displaced at the point of attack too often. Mauigoa is a potent puller who can get to spots, though he’s not overly twitchy in space. A former five-star recruit and two-year starter at right tackle, Mauigoa has the physical profile of a strong side-only blocker, but he should be a good one.
9. Anthony Hill, LB, Texas
The 6' 3", 237-pound Hill looks the part of a next-level linebacker, and he motors from sideline-to-sideline with the speed to make plays laterally. Hill gets solid depth in zone drops, and he’s a dynamic blitzer who had eight sacks in 2024—his burst, speed and tackling skills form a potent trio and translatable skill set. Hill has adequate hands when taking on blocks and can free himself. He’s occasionally late to trigger on rushing downs and, at times, has delayed reactions to play action, which opens enough space in his zone to allow passing windows. Hill is a strong communicator who lived in opposing backfields in 2024, registering 16.5 tackles for loss. He has the physical and athletic tools to be a game-changing piece at the second level.
10. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
A third-team All-American and the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in 2024, Tyson has the athleticism and route nuance to be the first receiver taken in 2026. The 6' 2", 195-pound Tyson is an explosive mover who’s quick and fluid entering and exiting breaks. There are no giveaways in his routes, and he has loads of juice when he reaches the break point, creating substantial separation. He has natural hands, and once he secures the pass, he’s loose and elusive after the catch. Tyson is a willing blocker who’s proven he can sustain long enough to aid a run game, though he struggles against physicality. He has experience playing both inside and outside, and he’s fast enough to stretch defenses vertically. With Sam Leavitt throwing him passes this fall, Tyson is in line for a productive redshirt junior season.
11. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
The younger brother of former Clemson standout and current Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, Avieon has the tools to join A.J. in the first-round club. The 5' 11", 180-pounder is on the smaller side, but he has fluid hips, quick feet and an explosive trigger back to the ball. Despite his lack of elite size, Terrell is physical during routes and competitive at the catch point. He has room to grow as a tackler and needs to work on getting off blocks, but he'll mix it up when the opportunity presents itself. Terrell’s reactionary quickness is impressive, and he can mirror routes with his athleticism and instincts. His brother was a Day 1 starter in the NFL, and Avieon has a chance to do the same.
12. Keldric Faulk, DE, Auburn
The 6' 6", 270-pound Faulk is lanky and athletic with arms measuring over 34 inches. Faulk is explosive off the ball, understands play direction and has quick, violent hands to discard linemen and make plays against the run. Faulk rushed from all over the line of scrimmage, and he can condense pockets with his power, though he needs to add more nuance to his rush plan and improve the efficiency of his hands. His length and closing burst helps him finish routinely when the opportunity presents itself. Faulk lacks great side force and can be kicked out by chips, and he’s too often redirected on the edge by offensive tackles. Faulk still has plenty of room to add weight to his frame, but he’s already athletically and physically gifted, smart and versatile—an intriguing group of foundational traits.
13. Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson
Klubnik is a twitchy passer with a quality blend of arm strength, athleticism and three-level accuracy. Smooth mechanically with the intelligence to hasten and/or stagger his drop backs when pressure comes, Klubnik has lapses in decision making but is all-around steady above the neck. He can speed up his post-snap processing quickness, though he’s proven capable of working through reads and breaking off his first or second target. Klubnik has the burst and suddenness to make defenders miss in the pocket and be a viable scramble threat. He has experience in the option game and has taken snaps under center. Klubnik, who stands 6' 2" and 210 pounds, has first-round talent. How early he goes depends on whether he can take a similar step forward into 2025 as he did last season.
14. LT Overton, DE, Alabama
A big-bodied defensive end at 6' 5" and 280 pounds, Overton is strong, long, fast for his size and competitive. He’s laterally quick and can penetrate gaps in the run game, where his strong hands allow him to hold the point of attack and disengage in time to make plays. Overton wins with power and hand usage as a pass rusher—he can condense pockets with his strength, yet he has a solid spin move and is fluid enough to counter inside when tackles overset. Overton has adequate first-step quickness, but he has tremendous closing burst. Overton had 39 total pressures but only two sacks—he’s adept at getting into the backfield but needs to finish more frequently in 2025. Gets off blocks in time to make plays against the run.
15. Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
The 6' 6", 302-pound Fano is long-levered and thin, but he’s ultra athletic and versatile—he’s made 11 starts at left tackle and 13 at right tackle. Fano explodes off the ball and is fluid in space. He has a solid rate of connectivity at the second level and should appeal to zone teams for his work pulling and climbing. As a pass protector, Fano’s athleticism shines—he’s twitchy, quick-footed and smooth in his kick slide. He allowed only one sack and two quarterback hits last season, according to PFF. He’s competitive, shows an interest in finishing and plays through the whistle, but he needs to get stronger. He lacks an anchor, and he’s a finesse blocker who doesn’t dictate the rep unless he’s picking up linebackers at the second level. Fano loses his balance and pad level and can play over his toes at times. The athletic profile is alluring, and with strength, Fano can be a standout tackle.
16. Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC
The 6' 4", 195-pound Lane is tall and lanky but moves with small-receiver athleticism. He has a fairly developed release package, and he’s quick and smooth entering and exiting breaks. Lane has terrific ball skills—he has natural hands, tracks the ball well downfield and is fearless working within traffic. Lane caught 43 passes in 2024, and 12 went for touchdowns—the fifth-best mark in the nation. He’s highly competitive and physical, and he’s a willing blocker. Lane has the size, athleticism and toughness to be a first-round pick—so as long as the consistent production follows in 2025.
17. Austin Barber, OT, Florida
Barber plays with the physicality, balance, body control and athleticism of a starting left tackle. The 6' 6", 322-pounder rarely loses his pad level in pass protection, and he’s smooth-footed with the quickness to match speed rushers. His sturdy base helps him anchor, and he’s long enough to control rushers early in the snap. In the run game, he takes good angles and positions his body to seal rushing lanes, and he can also redirect edge defenders out of lanes. He’s quick out of his stance and effective at the second level. Barber has experience at both left and right tackle, and his game fits at either. Barber needs to sustain blocks longer in the run game, and he’s a solid finisher, but he has the strength and tenacity to put defenders in the turf more often in 2025. He allowed only two sacks and three quarterback hits in 2024, according to PFF.
18. Rueben Bain Jr., DE, Miami
Bain carries a physical 6' 3", 275-pound frame, and he has a quick first step. Bain is a speed-to-power rusher whose success is predicated on his strength—he strikes with leverage and has the leg drive to condense pockets. He doesn’t sustain his speed throughout his rushes, and he’s not much of a threat around the arc, but his thick frame enables him to reduce the surface area to tackles and flatten his pathway to quarterbacks. Bain can side-step and evade blockers, and he also has swim and rip moves. He also flashed an inside counter against oversetting tackles. As a run defender, Bain’s strength helps him hold stout at the point of attack. Bain played mostly defensive end with a pinch of 4i. He’s shown encouraging flashes of rush plans and hand efficiency. Turning flashes into consistency is the next step for him.
19. Isaiah World, OT, Oregon
A two-time Mountain West honorable mention selection at Nevada, World transferred this spring to Oregon, where he’ll replace Commanders first-round pick Josh Conerly Jr. at left tackle. World is a large human, standing 6' 8" and 309 pounds, yet he’s quick off the ball and moves well climbing to the second level. He can fire his hands into rushers, but his first-contact connectivity rate needs to be higher and his placement should be more precise. World is knocked and driven backwards too far by power rushers, though he’s usually able to anchor eventually—he allowed just one sack and two quarterback hits last season, according to PFF. World, who has experience playing both left and right tackle, has the size, athleticism and versatility to intrigue scouts, and he should take a significant step forward at Oregon.
20. Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama
Fluid and quick-footed, Jackson is a former five-star recruit littered with tools. He moves well in bail technique and gets good depth in his deep third, and he has the instincts, physicality and reactive athleticism to stay in phase in man coverage. Jackson is wiry at 6' 1" and 195 pounds, but he holds his own at the catch point and is unafraid to get into the body of receivers. He’s also a willing tackler, though he struggles getting off blocks at times.
21. Eric Singleton Jr., WR, Auburn
Georgia Tech transfer, Georgia high school champion in the 100-, 200- and 400-meters. Tremendous burst off the line of scrimmage to win leverage and stack defensive backs. Quick feet and deceleration. Smooth, effortless mover changing direction in routes, and he can create space at the top of routes off athleticism alone. Quality ball skills and hands to finish through contact and in close quarters. Willing blocker. Competitive. Solid run-after-catch. Needs to grow as a route runner and improve his nuance and deception with his head, eyes and stem movements. 5' 11" and 190 pounds but has solid mass in his lower half.
22. Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State
Leavitt makes the game harder than it needs to be, but he also makes it more enjoyable. The rising redshirt sophomore has a strong arm and can drive bullets downfield. Tight windows are accessible to him, and he hits big plays routinely as a result. Leavitt is also a fluid, explosive athlete who’s potent at scrambling and extending plays, and he’s fast and elusive enough to be a factor in the option game. There’s an element of nonchalance to his play style—he’s a naturally gifted passer, and his accuracy and ball placement is usually quite solid. Leavitt sticks on his first read too long at times and needs to prove he can work through an entire progression on a consistent basis. He’s creative and a playmaker, but embracing the mundane and winning more often from the pocket in 2025 will also help his stock. But there’s little denying the 6' 2", 200-pound Leavitt has the athleticism, arm talent, accuracy and moxie to be an early pick whenever he enters the draft.
23. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
Love battled a knee injury in Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff run, but he showed many of the characteristics that make him the top running back prospect in the 2026 class: Speed, power, contact balance, explosiveness and competitive toughness—all in a well-built 6' 0", 212-pound frame. Love has natural hands, and he had 28 catches in 2024. He also took 39 snaps at slot receiver and 18 more at wide receiver. Love didn’t carry a heavy workload in 2024, averaging 10.2 carries per game, but he averaged an efficient 6.9 yards per carry. He has the size and strength to win with power and the athleticism to win with speed, quickness and balance. He’s a bit feast-or-famine at times, but his tools are legit.
24. A.J. Harris, CB, Penn State
Long and quick-footed at 6' 1" and 184 pounds, Harris primarily played outside corner at Penn State but proved he can align at nickel corner and safety, as well. He’s agile and can match route breaks with his quickness, though his deep speed is questionable and his reactive speed is only average. Harris, a third-team All-Big Ten selection, is physical, aggressive and has impressive transition burst, which culminates in a quality tackling profile. Largely a bail-mover or press-man corner, Harris has the physical and athletic tools to be a quality pro—though he needs to take a step in 2025, his second season as a starter.
25. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
Mendoza transferred in December from California to Indiana, which produced seventh-round pick Kurtis Rourke in 2024. Mendoza has the tools to go much earlier. The 6' 5" 225-pounder has a quick release, strong arm and the athleticism to extend plays. Mendoza’s most common miss is high, but he’s accurate enough to thread tight windows and generate run-after-catch possibilities for his receivers. He maneuvers the pocket well, though his internal clock turns on and off—he can be late to feel pressure sometimes, and bails pockets prematurely at others. His anticipatory throws at Cal weren’t always met with catch readiness, but his feel for route breaks impressed. Mendoza has a quality baseline of tools. He just needs to put it together at a high level in 2025.
26. Caleb Banks, DT, Florida
An ascending piece in the middle of Florida’s defensive line, the 6' 6", 325-pound Banks had 4.5 sacks and 29 total pressures in 2024. When Banks uncoils his hands, people move—he’s strong, physical and violent at the point of attack, moving linemen in the run game. His rushes are power and effort-oriented, and he can condense pockets, though adding more nuance to his hands and plan are necessary moving forward. Banks, however, has the physical tools and competitive demeanor to be a force inside.
27. Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
Slender but athletic at 6' 0" and 178 pounds, Muhammad has experience playing both inside and outside, giving him the chance to shadow opposing receivers. He has adequate reactionary quickness and the agility to match route breaks, though Muhammad leaves too much of a cushion at times in zone. He’s explosive linearly with the speed to carry routes vertically, and he’s willing to get his hands on receivers when necessary. Muhammad loses outside contain in run support, and he struggles getting off blocks at times due to his lack of mass. But he can play both man and zone, and has the athleticism and versatility to intrigue teams.
28. Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M
The 6' 0", 235-pound York qualifies as undersized due to his height, but he plays any way but small. He’s strong, physical and a reliable tackler with the pop and hand usage to separate from blockers at the second level—though, at times, he’s engulfed. York is a standout blitzer who had 21 total pressures in 2024. He has good patience and feel for gaps on blitzes, waiting for his opening and attacking. York, who started as a true freshman in 2023 and will be a two-time team captain when he takes the field this fall, has terrific instincts and read-and-react skills, which aids him in zone coverage as well. He’s quicker than he is fast and doesn’t have an excessively high top gear, which, coupled with his size, could be a deterrent for some teams. But it hasn’t stopped him yet in the SEC.
29. CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
Physical and stocky at 6' 1" and 235 pounds, Allen is a powerful linebacker with above average instincts and diagnostic skills. Allen isn’t incredibly springy or rangy, but he can make plays in pursuit. Georgia took Allen off the field at times on third downs, but he proved capable against running backs and tight ends over the middle. Playing more frequently on all three downs is the next step for Allen, whose strength and instincts already make him proficient on early downs.
30. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
An oversized slot receiver at 6' 4" and 235 pounds, Stowers is quick, fluid and explosive. He has high-level change of direction getting in and out of breaks, which enables him to create space against defensive backs. Stowers has natural hands, and he’s fast, physical and competitive after the catch. His lack of size shows up as a blocker—he can be knocked backwards at the punch, struggles sustaining blocks in the box and doesn’t add much on chips. But for offenses seeking big-play potential and mismatches in the passing game, Stowers, a first-team All-SEC pick in 2024, should be highly valued.
31. Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
Still just a redshirt sophomore, the 6' 6", 304-pound Lomu is a young—but athletically talented—prospect. He’s a similar prospect to the Utes’ right tackle, Spencer Fano, in that he’s added significant mass in three years since arriving at Utah, but he still needs to add weight. However, Lomu is fleet-footed and powerful, and he gave up just two sacks in 2024. He’s an athletic, rangy pass blocker who shows glimpses of generating movement in the run game. Lomu has plenty of growth still to do, but he has early-round talent.
32. Dani Dennis-Sutton, edge, Penn State
Penn State has turned into a pass rush-producing factory, and Dennis-Sutton is the next in line. At 6' 5" and 265 pounds, Dennis-Sutton is a loose mover who wins with athleticism and hand refinement. He’s smooth with his movements and changes of direction, and he has efficient hands at the top of his rush to knock tackles’ hands off him. Dennis-Sutton is bendy around the arc, and he has a deep arsenal with a swipe, rip and spin to win both inside and outside. He’s athletic enough to drop into space and cover short zones. Against the run, Dennis-Sutton can discard blockers, and he has quick recognition on option plays. He’s more smooth than explosive, and he’ll need to prove his speed-oriented approach translates to the next level—adding more power would ease concerns in 2025.
33. Matayo Uiagalelei, edge, Oregon
Uiagalelei will be only 20 years old on draft day, but he’s physically mature at 6' 5" and 270 pounds. An All-Big Ten honoree in 2024 after logging 10.5 sacks and 31 total pressures, Uiagalelei is quick off the ball, bendy around the corner and has excellent closing burst. He has advanced hands for a younger player—his swipe, club and rip moves all generated sacks last season. Uiagalelei can also win with power, and he checks each box in the size, athleticism and productivity departments.
34. LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina
Sellers is a tremendous athlete who’s difficult to contain and bring down in the pocket. He’s twitchy, fast and strong, and he pairs those traits with the contact balance necessary to bounce off would-be tacklers. He’s also tough and competitive and makes plays when others would be more hesitant. The 6' 3", 242-pounder has a quality build and strong arm, though he needs to prove he can win more frequently inside structure. Too many of his highs come off-script, and he must process more quickly in 2025. Sellers, who’s entering his redshirt sophomore season, has the size, athleticism and intangibles to take a significant step forward.
35. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
Long and lanky at 6' 3" and 191 pounds, Tate has above average hands, ball skills and body control. Equipped with solid deceleration, footwork and lateral agility in his routes, Tate proved he can create space and manipulate defensive backs during the stem, though he needs to do it more consistently in 2025. After the catch, Tate is a smooth and elusive runner with deceptive elusiveness. Tate is more of a long strider than flat burner, and his routes lack energy at times. He had over 700 receiving yards as Ohio State’s No. 3 receiver in 2024, and he’ll step into a bigger role with Emeka Egbuka off to the NFL.
36. Christen Miller, DT, Georgia
The 6' 4", 305-pound Miller is low on production but high on tools. He has powerful hands, is strong at the point of attack and has impressive lateral shake in rushing scenarios. He routinely knocks back linemen at the punch, and he’s a quality stack-and-shed run defender. Miller’s power translates to his pass-rushing snaps, though he can also win with his hands and agility. He’s quick to close to quarterbacks and ball carriers, but he needs to turn traits into production—he has only 2.5 carer sacks.
37. Gabe Jacas, edge, Illinois
Jacas, a third-team All-Big Ten pick in 2024, has a strong blend of power and athleticism. The 6' 3", 275-pounder has a quick first step and powerful punch, and his hands are active and efficient—he displaces offensive linemen and wins with speed and power. Jacas is loose and bendy, and he’s proven capable of flattening his arc to the quarterback. Jacas carries his weight well and he gets above-average depth on his zone drops. But he’s also big and strong enough to kick inside and rush from the interior on passing downs. Jacas sets a solid edge, and he’s potent at snatching tackles. Jacas is proportionally well-built, had eight sacks last season, and is skilled against both the run and pass.
38. Keon Sabb, S, Alabama
Sabb was a trendy name in the 2025 class before suffering a season-ending injury against Tennessee past the halfway point. He’s strong, physical and well-built at 6' 1" and 205 pounds, can evade blocks in space, has quality reactionary quickness and impressive burst. Sapp is a good tackler with a quick trigger who showed he can align in various spots on the back end.
39. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
A big-bodied receiver at 6' 4" and 209 pounds, Boston is intelligent and has reliable hands. He lacks an elite top gear and isn’t incredibly twitchy or fluid changing directions during his routes. He also occasionally rounds his routes. Still, Boston creates space with a deceptive body. His head and eyes are quiet during his route stem, but his feet are active, and he consistently alters his body position to sell different routes and throw off cornerbacks. Boston is technically sound at the catch point and is competitive over the middle. He’s also a willing blocker with the size and strength to sustain on the perimeter. He won’t stretch defenses vertically, but Boston is a solid two-level target with the size and route nuance to be an intriguing weapon.
40. David Bailey, DE, Texas Tech
Bailey transferred from Stanford this spring, and he has the athleticism and rush nuance to be one of the best pass rushers in the country. The 6' 3", 250-pounder has a quick—though not elite—first step, and he carries quality speed throughout the arc. He has a potent spin move aided by his speed, forcing tackles to overset. When Bailey gets to the tackle’s outside shoulder, he’s skilled at reducing the surface area, has enough to bend to angle back toward the quarterback and owns an impressive closing burst. Bailey’s hands are reasonably powerful, and he plays hard. He has experience playing in space as an off-ball linebacker and can drop into coverage, if necessary. Bailey is still growing as a run defender in terms of setting the edge and timing his disengagements, but he’s an intriguing pass rusher with plenty of room to add to his frame.
41. Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
A freshman sensation with six interceptions in 2023, Thieneman transferred to Oregon after two years at Purdue, totaling 210 tackles. He’s a quality single-high safety who played extensively at nickel in ’24, showing fluid hips and quality man-coverage skills. He hits with authority and has tremendous ball skills. Thieneman struggles beating blocks and isn’t explosive when shifting his weight in space. He has the range to run the alley and finish, though he lacks the short-area burst to match fast ball carriers. Thieneman’s room for error isn’t as large as others, but he’s instinctive, plays hard and has the versatility to play on the back end or in the nickel.
42. Suntarine Perkins, edge, Ole Miss
Perkins will face questions about his size, as he’s far below the traditional standard at 6' 1" and 210 pounds. However, he’s still produced at a high level in the SEC because of his speed, range, fluidity and innate ability to play bigger than he measures. Perkins covers ground in space and has tremendous closing burst. He may be better suited to play off-ball linebacker at the next level, and he’s a factor on the kick and punt coverage units at Ole Miss. Perkins can stack-and-shed blocks from tight ends and has adequate pop in his hands, which translates well to inside linebacker. He’s also a good mover in zones. Perkins struggles setting the edge and can be engulfed by bigger tackles. His power rushes often stall, too. Still, he had 14 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks in 2024. He’s an athletic football player who’s produced in a power conference, and there’s a spot for him somewhere at the next level.
43. Jake Slaughter, C, Florida
A first-team All-SEC and AP All-American selection in 2024, Slaughter has the smarts and athleticism to warrant next-level looks. He has active eyes, is quick off the ball and is a fluid mover when he pulls. Slaughter has a solid base and anchors well in pass protection. He does a good job displacing defenders on down blocks, and he has smooth feet with the quickness to redirect and pick up linebackers at the second level. The 6' 4", 294-pounder lacks great length and is controlled too often by opposing defensive tackles, and he doesn’t always sustain blocks long enough to spring runs. He’s best suited for a zone-based offense.
44. Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State
A big-bodied runner with the speed to hit home runs, the 6' 0", 220-pounder has three years of productivity and a pair of 1,000-yard seasons under his belt. Singleton gets to his top gear quickly in space, and once he passes the first level, he has the footwork, wiggle and speed to be a nuisance to linebackers and defensive backs. Singleton isn’t as powerful as his size suggests—he can break tackles and has adequate contact balance, but he’s the lightning in a duo with fellow prospect Kaytron Allen. Singleton is a solid blocker who’s willing to pick up blitzers and he’s proven he can stonewall them. He has 78 career receptions and has handled kick return duties since his freshman season. Singleton has a three-down skill set with the chance to break games open due to his long speed.
45. Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama
Lawson was a permanent team captain in 2024, and his leadership and communication shows on the field, where his instincts and play recognition shine. The 6' 2", 230-pound Lawson wins more with intelligence than sheer athleticism, though he can make plays in pursuit to the perimeter and defeats second-level blockers with athletic, elusive movements. Lawson is also an impressive blitzer, and he’s quick cutting across the face of blockers when moving downhill. He lacks the burst to match cutting ball-carriers, and he's too often washed away from blockers. Lawson suffered a torn ACL in November 2024 and his health and status is uncertain for the '25 season. But if he’s back and athletically capable, Lawson’s off-field qualities and on-field résumé—he’s entering his third year as a full-time starter at Alabama—could lead to him going off the board early.
46. Jaden Greathouse, WR, Notre Dame
Greathouse had his two most productive games on the biggest stage: Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff semifinal win over Penn State and its title game loss to Ohio State, catching a combined 13 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns. He has the tools to back it up. The 6' 1", 210-pound Greathouse is fast and loose with tremendous ball skills—he has strong hands to finish through contact, and he’s a reliable target who has only one career drop, according to PFF. Greathouse has good run-after-catch instincts, and he’s a willing and competitive blocker with the physicality and hand strength to be effective. He struggles beating physicality in coverage and he gives routes away with his upper half, though his suddenness and speed make him a viable three-level target. Greathouse has plenty of room to grow, but his late-season ascent and physical talent is intriguing.
47. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
A safety his first two years at Ohio State, the 6' 4", 235-pounder transitioned to linebacker in the spring of 2024 and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors. He has the speed, closing burst and range for a safety, but his hand usage and physicality are further developed than expected for a player still learning linebacker. He can also play on the edge, winning with first-step quickness while flashing a cross-chop. He hits with pop—he can dislodge passes and plant ball carriers. Styles is inconsistent in coverage—his eyes are a bit late in zone, though he gets good depth, and he’s better against tight ends than running backs in man.
48. Tyreak Sapp, edge, Florida
An athletic 6' 3", 272-pound edge, Sapp took a step forward in 2024, logging seven sacks and 26 total pressures. He’s proportionally well built with the length and hands to discard blockers and make plays against the run, and he’s quick and explosive enough to win with speed. Still ascending with too many cold spells on his game, Sapp needs to find high-level consistency in 2025.
49. Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
The first two tight ends on the coaches’ All-Big Ten team were Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland, each of whom went in the top 15 picks in the 2024 draft. The third-team tight end was Klare, who had a standout year at Purdue before transferring to Ohio State. The 6' 4", 236-pounder is an athletic pass catcher, nuanced route runner and explosive run-after-catch player. He incorporates jab steps into his releases, and he’s a sudden mover who quickly snaps his routes at the break point. Klare can separate against linebackers and defensive backs in man coverage. He’s a fast linear mover who can rack up yards after the catch—Purdue ran screen passes for him to get the ball in his hands. Klare is a physical and competitive blocker who strains through the whistle but he lacks the strength to sustain blocks and generate movement. He can play H-back or be a big slot, but regardless, his speed, deceleration, route savvy and hands make him an intriguing target near the top of the tight end class.
50. Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington
Coleman is strong, physical and a well-built ballcarrier at 5' 9" and 228 pounds. His low center of gravity enables him to bounce off would-be tacklers, and he’s a physical finisher who routinely falls forward after delivering the blow. Coleman pairs quality vision with explosive burst—when he sees the hole, which he usually does, he has the athleticism to hit it. Coleman is a willing, competitive blocker with active eyes and the strength to pick up blitzers. A short strider without a top gear, Coleman is an efficient runner but not a home run threat. He’s a reliable checkdown option in the passing game but not a mismatch—he has 48 receptions for 460 yards over the past two seasons. But what Coleman lacks in speed and pass-catching explosiveness, he makes up for with vision, burst, toughness, contact balance and a physical profile that makes him challenging to bring down.