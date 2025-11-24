Two Key Auburn Players Healthy, Set to Play in Iron Bowl
DJ Durkin announced in his Monday press conference that junior defensive end Keldric Faulk and junior running back Jeremiah Cobb are healthy and will be able to play in Auburn football’s upcoming matchup against Alabama.
Faulk was removed during the first half of the Tigers’ matchup against Mercer this past Saturday, and Cobb was removed shortly after. Both appeared to be suffering from nothing more than minor injuries, but neither returned to the field against the Bears.
“He’ll be ready to go,” Durkin said when asked about Faulk. “He got dinged up a little bit, and we were at a point in that game where he didn’t need to keep playing in that game based on the situation.”
Durkin did not comment further about Cobb, but his assessment of injuries against Mercer leaves him confident in his players’ ability to play in the Iron Bowl.
“No concerns,” Durkin said. “We have a couple of guys get banged up, but I think everyone will be good as we go through our usual week right now.”
Cobb is the SEC’s fourth leading rusher with 936 yards, only needing 64 rushing yards to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career. He’ll have his work cut out for him against Alabama, though, especially as he’s coming off this minor injury.
Faulk, a junior, has been one of the predominant leaders of the Tigers’ top-tier defense, and Cobb has been a major leader for the offense, particularly in the wake of the firing of Hugh Freeze.
“Total responsibility,” Faulk said in a post-practice interview on Nov. 4th. “Like, I take total responsibility for anything and everything that happens. Me, [Champ Anthony], [Jeremiah Cobb], [Connor Lew], [Keyron Crawford] — we all look at this as our team.
“So, I take full responsibility for everything that goes on. Everything that happened throughout the season. Man, just taking that responsibility in, gives me more motivation to go and keep that locker room together. And now I feel like that locker room is even more together than what it used to be.”
Faulk, Cobb and the Tigers are 5-6 on the season, so their availability means that the Tigers’ chances of taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl and earning bowl eligibility are significantly higher.
The Iron Bowl, featuring Faulk and Cobb, will take place this Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff on the Plains is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CST, and the game will be broadcast on ABC.