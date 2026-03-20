Two-Way Recruit Highlights What Stands Out About Auburn Program

In the modern age of football, the two-way athlete has become quite a popular trend, and Alex Golesh and the Auburn Tigers seem ready to jump on. On Thursday, the Tigers hosted and offered class of 2028 wide receiver and defensive back Madoxx Davis, who has already garnered attention from top schools across the country.

Like many prospects, Davis has yet to earn a star classification in the eyes of 247 Sports, but that does not mean schools are ignoring him. Despite a lack of stars, Davis holds offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida and a host of others, now including Auburn.

Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Davis after his visit to talk about his time in Auburn as well as his offer from the university.

“What stood out to me about Auburn was the competition,” he said, “as well as the wide receiver room, the guys were all really close and you could tell everyone was together as a team. Getting my offer went well; it’s an amazing opportunity. I do plan on visiting campus again and getting to another practice or game.”

As a few other recruits that are receiving Auburn offers for the first time as spring practice begins, Davis has had the opportunity to chat with many of Auburn’s coaches, not just his position coach.

“The coaching staff was full of energy,” he said. “You could tell they are just as passionate as the players for being as great as possible. I spoke with Coach Carmichael, as well as Coach Burns and Coach Golesh.”

Davis, whose two-way style is quite similar to that of former Heisman winner Travis Hunter, told me that he wanted the world to understand how hard he works and how versatile he is.

“One thing I want people to know about my game is my playmaking ability and how flexible I am,” he said. “You can put me at any position on the field and I promise I’ll figure out how to make an big impact for my team.”

Davis told me he models his game after Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and is committed to the grind throughout the rest of his high school years.

“I really like the way [Smith-Njigba] runs his routes and I try to replicate it as well as his releases and breaks,” he said. “My approach to my high school career won’t change [due to these big-time offers], I’ll continue to improve and be the best person I can be on and off the field.”

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