Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson taking visit to Auburn

The Tigers are currently hosting one of the most statistically decorated players in the transfer portal.

Nick Jackson, a three-year starter with the Virginia Cavaliers, is taking a visit to Auburn, per multiple reports.

Jackson appeared in 40 games over the course of four seasons for the Cavs, recording a whopping 352 tackles, 20 TFL, and 10.5 sacks. He totaled 103, 117, and 104 tackles in three straight seasons from 2020-2022. He played 626 snaps this past year.

He is a machine.

PFF hasn't been extremely high on Jackson, but he is coming off of his best season according to them - a solid 73.9 defensive grade, which includes an 84.0 pass rush grade.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound linebacker will have one year of eligibility remaining.

The Tigers just recently added LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan to their impressive transfer portal class, but are still in need of help at the linebacker position following the departure of Owen Pappoe to the NFL. It was arguably the worst unit on the defensive side of the ball in 2022. Jackson would step in and start immediately.

