What did Bryce Young have to say about the Iron Bowl?

The Iron Bowl is one of if not the best rivalries in all of sports. The game played between Auburn and rival Alabama last season was one of the best games of the entire college football season.

At SEC Media Days, Andrew Stefaniak of Auburn Daily asked Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young, " I just want to hear how much playing in the Iron Bowl means to you and how big that rivalry is for you guys."

Young had this to say in response "Yeah, It means a lot. Obviously, there's such a rich tradition with the Iron Bowl. We all understand what it means to us as a team, what it means for the state, and you know, for it to kind of have the dramatic ending, it had last year. I feel like you expect to see nothing less in an Iron Bowl. It's a long season, and we are focused on getting better in the offseason; then, when week one rolls around, we will focus on that. The Iron Bowl is definitely something special, and when it comes around, it means a lot for me individually and us as a team."

The players involved in the Iron Bowl make it clear how important the Iron Bowl is to them. In the state of Alabama, there is so much heart and soul in this football game, and it is great to see how much it means to the players.

Hopefully, the Tigers will be playing with a chip on their shoulder after the hearbreaking loss to the Crimson Tide a year ago.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch