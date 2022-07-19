Skip to main content

What did Bryce Young have to say about the Iron Bowl?

How much does the Iron Bowl mean to Bryce Young?

The Iron Bowl is one of if not the best rivalries in all of sports. The game played between Auburn and rival Alabama last season was one of the best games of the entire college football season.

At SEC Media Days, Andrew Stefaniak of Auburn Daily asked Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young, " I just want to hear how much playing in the Iron Bowl means to you and how big that rivalry is for you guys."

Young had this to say in response "Yeah, It means a lot. Obviously, there's such a rich tradition with the Iron Bowl. We all understand what it means to us as a team, what it means for the state, and you know, for it to kind of have the dramatic ending, it had last year. I feel like you expect to see nothing less in an Iron Bowl. It's a long season, and we are focused on getting better in the offseason; then, when week one rolls around, we will focus on that. The Iron Bowl is definitely something special, and when it comes around, it means a lot for me individually and us as a team."

The players involved in the Iron Bowl make it clear how important the Iron Bowl is to them. In the state of Alabama, there is so much heart and soul in this football game, and it is great to see how much it means to the players. 

Hopefully, the Tigers will be playing with a chip on their shoulder after the hearbreaking loss to the Crimson Tide a year ago. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Auburn Tigers defensive end Colby Wooden (25), defensive lineman Marcus Harris (50) and defensive lineman Derick Hall (29) celebrate a sack against Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Ncaa Football Alabamaat Auburn
Football

What did Bryce Young have to say about the Iron Bowl?

By Andrew Stefaniak12 seconds ago
Jul 19, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban talks to the media during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Football

2022 SEC Media Days: Live Updates, Nick Saban, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Vanderbilt

By Andrew Stefaniak2 hours ago
Jul 18, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; SEC commissioner Greg Sankey delivers comments to open SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Thinking about the theme at SEC Media Days: NIL and the future of college football

By Zac Blackerby4 hours ago
Nov 13, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz watches the reply board against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz had multiple different things to say about the Auburn football team

By Andrew Stefaniak16 hours ago
Auburn baseball's Sonny DiChiara
Baseball

Auburn first baseman Sonny DiChiara selected by the Los Angeles Angels

By Andrew Stefaniak18 hours ago
Trace Bright gets the win for Auburn baseball in the first game of the Auburn regional.
Baseball

Former Auburn baseball pitcher Trace Bright selected by the Baltimore Orioles

By Andrew Stefaniak18 hours ago
Jul 18, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the media during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Lane Kiffin: In order to succeed with NIL, 'have really good boosters'

By Lance Dawe19 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Football

ESPN Analyst says 8-4 is a reasonable expectation for Auburn football

By Zac Blackerby20 hours ago