The Auburn Tigers capped off their home schedule on Saturday, taking down the Samford Bulldogs by a final score of 59-17. The Tigers put up the most points they have in a game this season, building a strong bit of momentum as they now begin to prepare for their season finale against Alabama.

Sure, Samford is an FCS program, but there is a lot we learned from this win, especially relating to the Tigers’ future under Alex Golesh. Let’s break it down.

Three Quarterbacks

Like their opponent in last week’s matchup, the Tigers utilized three different quarterbacks throughout the Samford game, though their decision wasn’t out of necessity. Byrum Brown, as always, started the game for the Tigers, but participated in just a pair of plays: a 62-yard Jeremiah Cobb rushing touchdown on the first play of the game and a deep ball to Chas Nimrod, which connected for a 63-yard touchdown on the Tigers’ second play from scrimmage.

After just 27 seconds of playing time, Brown was benched in favor of Tristian Ti’a, who, after a bit of a slow start, found his rhythm and led the Tigers to a 52-point half, their most since the Alabama A&M game in 2024, where they also led 52-3 at the break. Ti’a was pulled to start the second half, but still managed 341 passing yards and four passing touchdowns on 17 completions, tacking on a rushing touchdown for good measure.

Third-stringer Rhys Brush stepped into the saddle in the second half, completing 10 of his 12 passes for 76 yards, a touchdown and an interception, though it’s worth noting that the Tigers’ offensive aggression diminished significantly in the second half, likely in the interest of avoiding injuries and running the score up.

Ti’a’s performance in particular, even against a team like Samford, inspires quite a bit of confidence in the Tigers’ future, as Byrum Brown will run out of eligibility at the end of this season. If Ti’a is able to keep this momentum, the Tigers’ offense should thrive if he’s able to win the quarterback battle in 2027.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Late-Down Struggles

The Tigers have struggled on late downs all season, and even in a blowout win, elements of that struggle managed to creep through. The Tigers, even when running hot, still only managed to convert four of their nine third-down attempts throughout the game and were only able to convert one of their three fourth-down attempts, resulting in a pair of turnovers on downs.

Defensively, the Tigers struggled to stop the Bulldogs on early third downs, but were able to find a rhythm throughout the game, and Samford finished the game having converted just five of their 17 third downs. The Tigers were utterly unable to stop the Bulldogs on fourth down until late in the game, as the Bulldogs converted both of their attempts before the five-minute mark in the fourth quarter.

Though those mistakes ultimately proved to me mostly without consequence, the Tigers’ late-down struggles have persisted throughout the season on both ends of the ball, and they’ll need to get things fixed in that regard ahead of a big-time matchup with Alabama next week.

Wake Up

The Tigers, for all intents and purposes, essentially sleepwalked through this game, especially after their hot start, and most starters did not play many minutes throughout the game. That’s all well and good, but with the Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa on the horizon, the team will need to flush this game nearly immediately and focus completely on their next matchup if they want a shot against the No. 7 team in the country.

The Tigers have been underdogs in this game all season, but Alex Golesh seems to have his team peaking at the right time, as evidenced by their past two wins. All that matters, though, is the product you bring to the field on Saturday–if Golesh has his team firing on all cylinders, fans could be in for yet another top-level Iron Bowl matchup.

Sign up for our free Auburn Tigers newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!