Iron Bowl Game Time Revealed Between Auburn and Alabama

The final test of the first season of Alex Golesh’s head coaching tenure with the Auburn Tigers will be one of the toughest in all of sports: an away contest against Alabama. Now, they have a better idea of when they will play on Nov. 28.

According to the SEC, the Tigers and Crimson Tide will kick off either at 2:30 or 6:30 local time. The time choice will be finalized by the time this upcoming week’s slate of games ends, but the broadcast will be on ABC for the Iron Bowl.

The other two games that Auburn is fighting for the primetime slot are Georgia, who play Georgia Tech, and the battle of Tennessee between the Volunteers and Vanderbilt. Most of the time, it’s given to the best matchup, and that would give the edge to Auburn, which is expected to be 7-4 entering the game.

Golesh has Auburn right where fans would like it to be: competing against the best teams in the conference while being bowl eligible for the first time since 2023. If the Tigers can take down the No. 3 Crimson Tide to close out the season, Auburn’s stock could exponentially rise before an all-important 2027 offseason.

However, it’s against an Alabama team that could be the best that Kalen DeBoer has had since joining the team in 2024.

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It starts at quarterback with second-year Keelon Russell. The Crimson Tide has had to play consistent top-25 opponents over the course of the season, but Russell has shaken all but two off, Tennessee and Georgia. He’s third in the conference in passing yards in his first full season as Alabama’s starting quarterback.

DeBoer’s team is explosive offensively, but his defense has locked teams down, too. The Tide ranks fifth in the conference wth only 18.9 points per game allowed. It’s allowed Alabama to win all of its games by double-digits.

Auburn has a chance to play spoiler here, playing a team that has two losses and well inside the criteria for the College Football Playoff currently. If Alabama suffers a third, its second loss at home, there could be some scrutiny of being left out of the 12-team postseason.

The Crimson Tide is also in the mix for an SEC Championship, and the Tigers can stop those plans as well.

For a few Tigers, it could be the final time the jersey is put on, being the final game of some players’ careers if they decide not to play in the bowl game. It could mean a little extra to take down an in-state rival, but it’s easier said than done.

Auburn Tigers on SI will remain updated with all of the schedule updates for the Iron Bowl over the course of this week.

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