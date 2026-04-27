Where Did Auburn Tigers Land in the 2026 NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft has come and gone, and with it went four Auburn Tigers from last year’s squad. The Tigers had quite a bit of draft buzz coming into this weekend in Pittsburgh, mostly centering around edge rusher Keldric Faulk, but three other Tigers also heard their names called over the course of seven rounds.

So, where did each Auburn Tiger land in this year’s draft?

Keldric Faulk - 31st Overall, Tennessee Titans

Faulk has had quite a bit of draft buzz surrounding him over the last few weeks, with many projections even putting him within the first 20 picks, though some had him going as late as the second round. Faulk seemingly split the difference, going in the second-to-last pick in the first round to the Titans, who traded up to get him.

"It feels great," Faulk said, via the Titans’ website. "I (saw) the number come up (on my phone) and it said Titans on the bottom, and I said, "Shoot, I know who it is now. … When I first got the call, everybody started jumping and hollering, it kind of startled me."

As a result, the Titans likely have high expectations for Faulk, so Auburn fans may see him on an NFL field as soon as this season.

Keyron Crawford - 67th Overall, Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders snapped up Crawford with the third pick of the third round, which ended up being a decent bit earlier than many projected. Crawford was largely projected to go somewhere around day three, so a day two draft pick was certainly music to the ears of the graduating senior.

The Raiders do have Maxx Crosby coming off the edge, so there may not be a ton of room for the Auburn grad on their current roster. Crawford could end up part of a trade, or he could stick to the Raiders grind and work his way into potentially being a backup or second option behind Crosby.

Connor Lew - 128th Overall, Cincinnati Bengals

Lew’s draft story is one of overcoming adversity, as he was projected as high as a first- or second-round pick before a knee injury left him on the bench and NFL teams second-guessing. He still found a home in the fourth round, though, as the Bengals decided he had fallen too far and quickly snapped him up.

Lew still has what it takes to have been a first-rounder, but he will now have to prove himself to the Bengals in the wake of his injury-riddled junior season. If he can make an impression, though, he could be starting soon, particularly since the Bengals’ offensive line has struggled over the last few years.

Jeremiah Wright - 132nd Overall, New Orleans Saints

A three-star out of high school, Wright played for the Tigers for four years of his collegiate career, something no other Tiger in this draft can say. Originally picked up as a defensive tackle, Wright made the switch to the offensive line in 2022 and has been the Tigers’ right guard ever since.

He was expected to go sometime during the third day of the draft, so 132nd overall is just about right on the money in terms of his expected value. The Saints’ current right guard, Cesar Ruiz, is a former first-rounder himself, so it may be a big hill to climb for Wright to find NFL playing time.

Bobby Jamison-Travis - 186th Overall, New York Giants

The Tigers’ three-year nose tackle also found a new home in this year’s draft, and it is with a team that has suddenly found itself in need of a consistent nose tackle. The Giants recently traded away star nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, so there is certainly a hole for Jamison-Travis to fill in the rotation.

Even though he was the last Tiger picked in this year’s draft, Jamison-Travis could be seeing NFL playing time quite soon as the Giants look to find a replacement for Lawrence. He’s likely to be in more of a rotational role, though, so he will still have to work quite a bit if he is looking to end up with full-time NFL snaps.

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