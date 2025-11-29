Who did College GameDay, SEC Nation Pick in Iron Bowl? Comedian Nate Bargatze Breaks Trend with Pick
AUBURN, Ala.-- The Auburn Tigers will go for bowl eligibility while attempting to play College Football Playoff spoiler to Alabama in the Iron Bowl.
Considering Auburn's season and recent history in the Iron Bowl, it's hardly a surprise to see the College GameDay crew and guest picker Aidan Hutchinson uninamous in picking the Crimson Tide to avoid an upset.
Desmond Howard and former Alabama head coach Nick Saban each were quick to pick the Crimson Tide.
"I didn't have a choice," Saban joked.
Pat McAfee agreed due to the play of quarterback Ty Simpson. Hutchinson, a Michigan alum currently with the Detroit Lions, joined the group while also wanting to avoid getting on Saban's bad side.
"I don't want Coach Saban to make me do up-downs," he said. "Give me Bama, and we're good."
Kirk Herbstreit did not pick the game due to his color commentary obligations for Saturday's game.
The SEC Nation crew, with guest picker Nate Bargatze, was almost in unison, as well, with Tim Tebow and Jordan Rodgers each picking the Crimson Tide. Tebow said Simpson will be key in a close game, while Rodgers said Simpson's attempt to avoid turnovers after a few underwhelming performances being key.
Former Alabama safety Roman Harper unsurprisingly picked the Crimson Tide with a "Bama by 50" shirt, while Paul Finebaum agreed with Tebow that Alabama wins a close game.
Bargatze, however, was the lone picker to choose Auburn in an upset. A Vanderbilt alum who said he was not picking any orange due to the rivalry with Tennessee, the comedian picked the Tigers due to the Commodores needing Alabama to lose to improve Vanderbilt's chances to make the College Football Playoff.
Auburn has lost five-straight to Alabama with its last win coming in upset fashion in 2019. There have been close calls since then, though, with the Tigers falling short with a 24-22 loss in 2021 in four overtimes and a 27-24 loss in 2023.
Last year, Alabama won 28-14 to knock Auburn out of contention for a bowl. Sitting at 5-6, the Tigers find themselves in the same position as the program enters a new era under a new head coach. Auburn is also looking to avoid its fifth-straight losing season, which would be the longest streak since a five-straight losing seasons form 1946-50.
The 2025 Iron Bowl kicks off at 6:30 CT with television coverage on ABC.