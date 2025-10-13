Who Does Auburn Turn to After Damari Alston's Departure?
AUBURN, Ala.- With running back Damari Alston departing from the Auburn Tigers, the team is moving forward with a “next man up” mentality, according to head coach Hugh Freeze.
“(Alston) won’t be playing here anymore. Next man up. Get Omar (Mabson II), Alvin (Henderson), Justin (Jones), and those guys ready to roll,” Freeze said after confirming Alston's departure on Monday.
While a specific reason for Alston's departure was not given, Freeze explained that the senior "failed to meet the expectations and standards of the program."
While Alston leaves a hole at running back, the Tigers have a loaded running back room full of young talent.
The running back room now consists of Jeremiah Cobb, Mabson II, Henderson and Jones. Transfer running back Durell Robinson is also still with the team, but is still recovering from a “freak” injury he suffered against the Ball State Cardinals.
However, Robinson is making progress in his recovery.
“He’s running,” Freeze said when asked about Robinson's status. ”I need to ask the medical staff that. That would be nice, too. He is a competitive dude. I'm not sure how close he is. I did see him running on the field this morning while we were having our walk through. I hope he is getting closer and closer, for sure."
Cobb headlines the group after splitting carries with Alston. He currently leads the team with 453 yards and four touchdowns.
Mabson II, a true freshman, has had a limited amount playing time this season, mostly seeing the field when Alston was out for two weeks with a shoulder injury. He has nine carries for 38 yards on the season.
Henderson, also a true freshman, has yet to record a stat this season. However in high school, he recorded 225 carries for 3,523 yards and an AHSAA single-season record 61 touchdowns during his junior year of high school.
Auburn is set to host the Missouri Tigers this Saturday at 6:45 p.m. CST. The Missouri run defense is currently ranked No.2 in the entire country. The new look running back room will be tested by one of the best defenses in the country. The game will be televised to SEC Network.