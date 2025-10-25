Why Auburn Cannot Afford to Forget Arkansas RB Mike Washington Jr.
While the Auburn Tigers will focus on Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green, they cannot forget running back Mike Washington Jr.
In a way, the Arkansas rushing offense is uncomplicated. Either Green keeps or hands the ball to Washington. While that sounds rather basic, getting the former to the ground is difficult. To slow him down, the Tigers will need a concerted effort.
Big Back Tendencies
At 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds, Washington strikes the silhouette of a power back, a mauler that grinds yards between the tackles, without much ability to accelerate. However, the two-time transfer (Buffalo, New Mexico State) displays the consistent ability to spring loose, leaving defenders behind. Fourteen of Washington's 96 carries went for over ten yards. Add in his 7.0 yards per carry (third among SEC running backs), and the junior profiles as a threat to score with every carry.
Interim head coach Bobby Petrino praised Washington's evolution.
"Whenever you become really good before you get the ball, then your vision opens up and your landmarks are better, and you see the blocks and make quick cuts," Petrino said. "His improvement on that in the last three weeks has been tremendous and has helped him tremendously. His explosion and speed are something he's always had. But because he's doing things a little more detailed, it shows up more."
The Tigers need to close fast on Washington due to his size, burst, and power combination. Suppose he gets through the hole with a couple of steps beyond it, which decreases pursuit angles, making it difficult for him to corral. Xavier Atkins must fill the hole faster against a larger back that can run.
Functional Dump-offs
While you will never confuse Washington with an all-purpose back, he catches the ball well enough to operate in a checkdown capacity. Yet, he averages 11.1 yards per catch on 11 receptions with a touchdown.
In space, he offers nothing tricky or eye-popping; he wants to streak north/south immediately, using his offhand to keep defenders at bay. His stiff arm is more of a guide than anything else. The Tigers need to cut him off by stringing out the play, using the sideline as the proverbial extra defense, and forcing Washington to use a sidestep instead of accelerating.
Overview
Washington, in concert with Green, should worry Auburn. Separately, his explosive tendencies must concern the rush defense. While they managed to hold SEC-leading rusher Ahmad Hardy to just 58 yards on 24 carries, he found the end zone twice. Under those circumstances, Auburn must use smarter angles and not play too aggressively. With Washington's vision, he will turn a lack of lane integrity into a double-digit-yard run.