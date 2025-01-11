Former Auburn Quarterback Walker White Puts Bullseye on Tigers
In truth, when quarterback Walker White left to join the Baylor program on December 28th, it barely registered with the Auburn Tigers faithful compared to the elation of signing 5-star quarterbacks Deuce Knight and Jackson Arnold from the high school ranks and transfer portal respectively.
Certainly White has the prototypical physical characteristics that mark him as the 4-star high school recruit before he became a Tiger.
However, he wasn't a factor for Auburn when they struggled mightily at the position with Payton Thorne and then Hank Brown. The writing was on the wall that the coaching staff would be going all-in on recruiting fresh blood to the quarterback room.
What we perhaps didn't realize about the youngster previously might shock many; he's found his voice about the Tigers since leaving the Plains.
Previously, White cast aspersions that Auburn couldn't develop their stable of signal callers well enough, and as fate would have it, Auburn opens with Baylor on August 30th to start the 2025 campaign.
"I'm planning on giving Auburn their first loss of the season whether it's me helping the team prepare for that or playing in it myself," White declared during a visit with Locked on Baylor.
In all fairness, Tigers fans should be happy that their season opener against Baylor will come with a little white pepper added to significantly spice up the stew. White at least has the self awareness to realize he might not be the starter in August.
Furthermore, perhaps the youngster just put somewhat of a target on his back should he end up lining up under center?
With home and away fixtures scheduled in 2025 and 2026 between the programs, and with White still having four years of eligibility remaining, the new Baylor passer should get a few bites at the Auburn cherry if he likes the taste.
Plus, Auburn fans are all-too well aware how in recent times supposedly inferior and significantly less well-financed programs have frequently rubbed their noses in the muck, so coach Freeze should be on high alert.
On the flip side, White did very little to suggest during his brief time at Auburn to suggest the Tigers should fear him. However, on a long enough timeline, that may be another blemish on Freeze if White flourishes with the Bears.
Truth is, White will need to concentrate on trying to win a job at Baylor, or else, he'll merely become a frustrated spectator all over again.