Former Ole Miss Player Blasts Auburn's Hugh Freeze
Bo Wallace does not like Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze. Why is that important or relevant? Maybe it isn't, but Wallace, a former three-year starter for Freeze at Ole Miss decided to tell his truth, airing out Hugh Freeze, in a manner that stunned most.
Several of Wallace's social media posts went viral because of the intensity and specificity attached to his former coach. Granted, not every college player will love his head coach. However, what Wallace says may align with certain behaviors that we see at Auburn, regarding quarterbacks.
Who is Bo Wallace?
Wallace is the offensive coordinator for the University School of Jackson, a private high school in Jackson, Tenn. As mentioned, Wallace started three seasons for Freeze in Oxford. In that time, Wallace won two bowl games, went 2-1 against hated rival Mississippi State and threw for 9,534 yards.
That number ranks second in school history behind Eli Manning. Wallace and Freeze know each other very well. As a result, Wallace can speak to the actions of someone that most people do not know on that level.
The Issue
After Auburn's loss to Arkansas, Hugh Freeze decided to vent about the offense. To Wallace, via his posts on X, grated on his nerves like a pushy in-law. First, the quote that set off the issue from Freeze.
"I know that there's people open and I know that we're running the football. We've got to find a guy that won't throw it to the other team and we've got to find running backs that hold on to it,” Freeze said after the five-turnover loss to Arkansas.
To outsiders, that salvo from Freeze looks like a head coach, specifically lashing out at his quarterbacks and running backs. Now, that doesn’t mean Freeze’s words were wrong, but the old saying - it’s not what you say but how you say it - struck an odd chord with many including Wallace.
Wallace's Retorts
Wallace watched the press conference and offered the following opinions, which are solely his.
"We’re approaching the point that he’s thrown so many QBs under the bus, that maybe no one wants to play for him??," Wallace wrote on X. "His offense helped me tremendously put numbers up when I blew my shoulder out…. But why is it someone else’s fault every time there’s a loss ??
"Appreciate what he did for me, my son wouldn’t be playing for him tho."
"Do your research on his offenses," Wallace continued. "Excluding his time at Liberty, look at the interceptions every qb he’s had play for him throws, at some point when it happens over and over every year…. You look in the mirror , not at the players to save face."
While no one can speak to Wallace's injury and medication outside of Wallace, Freeze, and those in the know. However, Wallace makes one indisputable fact clear. Looking at the stats, Freeze's starting quarterbacks led the FBS in interceptions five times. To that end, Wallace speaks the truth.
Takeaways
Bo Wallace played three years for Hugh Freeze. From his point of view, Freeze's affinity for throwing players under the bus continues to happen. Focusing on what we do know, Hugh Freeze, right now, at Auburn University possesses a major quarterback issue.
The team's season, and possibly his job hinges on whether he can get the offense moving, scoring, and the team winning. The letter ‘I’ doesn't exist in the word team, but three appear in the word humiliation, where Auburn and Freeze will be if they don't get it right before Oklahoma shows up on Saturday.