Freshman AnnaLea Adams Makes Auburn Tigers History
ATHENS, Ga. – After turning in one of the best performances in Southeastern Conference play by an Auburn freshman, AnnaLea Adams was named to the All-SEC First Team by the league’s head coaches on Friday.
The All-SEC Teams consist of 21 student-athletes on the First Team, 22 student-athletes on the Second Team and a 10-member All-Defensive Team. No ties were broken.
Adams is Auburn 45th overall All-SEC Team honoree and just the 18th Tiger to earn All-SEC First Team accolades. She is Auburn’s first First Team selection since Maddie Penta in 2023. She is also the first Auburn freshman in program history to earn All-SEC First Team honors.
An undeniable force at the plate, Adams turned in a .392 batting average in SEC play. It was the highest batting average ever recorded by a Tiger freshman in league play. The mark was good for sixth overall in the SEC this season and led all SEC true freshmen.
Her .392 average was also the sixth overall highest batting average ever recorded in SEC play by a Tiger hitter and was the highest since Kasey Cooper hit .410 during her 2016 junior season.
The Liberty, Indiana, native totaled 29 hits, which were tied for the second most in an SEC season by a Tiger freshman and were the most since Morgan Estell knocked 35 in 2011. Adams was tied eighth overall in the league this season in total hits.
She knocked four doubles and four home runs for a .608 slugging percentage in conference play. She added nine runs and held a .439 on-base percentage. A tough out to record, Adams struck out just 10 times across 74 at-bats.
Adams drove in 20 RBI to lead the Tigers in conference play and was just the fourth Auburn freshman to record 20 or more RBI in SEC play, joining Mary Petrie (1998), Sara Dean (2022) and Kasey Cooper (2014).
Primarily playing at first base throughout SEC action, Adams recorded a perfect fielding percentage behind 79 putouts and three assists.
Player of the Year: Bri Ellis, Arkansas
Pitcher of the Year: Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee
Newcomer of the Year: Sam Landry, Oklahoma
Freshman of the Year: Tori Edwards, LSU
Coach of the Year: Patty Gasso, Oklahoma
All-SEC First Team
Audrey Vandagriff, Alabama
Bri Ellis, Arkansas
AnnaLea Adams, Auburn
Kendra Falby, Florida
Taylor Shumaker, Florida
Reagan Walsh, Florida
Tori Edwards, LSU
Jaden Pone, Ole Miss
Sierra Sacco, Mississippi State
Julia Crenshaw, Missouri
Sam Landry, Oklahoma
Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, Oklahoma
Kasidi Pickering, Oklahoma
Taylor Pannell, Tennessee
Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee
Reese Atwood, Texas
Teagan Kavan, Texas
Mia Scott, Texas
Joley Mitchell, Texas
Emiley Kennedy, Texas A&M
Mya Perez, Texas A&M
All-SEC Second Team
Kali Heivilin, Alabama
Robyn Herron, Arkansas
Reagan Johnson, Arkansas
Ella McDowell, Arkansas
Mia Williams, Florida
Dallis Goodnight, Georgia
Hallie Mitchell, Kentucky
Maci Bergeron, LSU
Sydney Berzon, LSU
Danieca Coffey, LSU
Lexie Brady, Ole Miss
Persy Llamas, Ole Miss
Nadia Barbary, Mississippi State
Raelin Chaffin, Mississippi State
Gabbie Garcia, Oklahoma
Sam Gress, South Carolina
Kayden Henry, Texas
Ashton Maloney, Texas
Katie Stewart, Texas
Mac Barbara, Texas A&M
Amari Harper, Texas A&M
Koko Wooley, Texas A&M