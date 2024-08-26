Hugh Freeze Admits to Questions at Left Tackle for Auburn Tigers
The Auburn Tigers are set to begin the 2024 campaign at home this Saturday and get the second year of the Hugh Freeze era underway.
The Tigers had some positions that were solid last season but others left a lot to be desired. Offensive line was an area in which Auburn was inconsistent.
The Tigers brought in some new faces. Freeze and offensive line coach Jake Thornton like what they see from the group as a whole but one position on the unit is up in the air still.
Freeze talked about his plans to rotate players at left tackle and find what the best fit is, even if it takes some time. Mississippi State transfer Percy Lewis was on top of the first unofficial depth chart released by Auburn, but his hold on the top spot it tenuous at best.
“I think it’ll be a few games in before we settle in to exactly what it looks like,” Freeze said on the left tackle position. “We actually rotated Tyler Johnson, Percy (Lewis) and D-Wade (Dillon Wade) in a three-way rotation there along with Bradyn Joiner at that guard position.”
Freeze gave his predictions for what he thinks the most probable result will be with rotating players at that spot.
“I think the most likely thing is you’re going to see D-Wade play a little of both (LG/LT) and us rotate around him at that tackle position and see who plays the best,” Freeze said. “Ultimately, the film has to be the resume that is the ultimate decider and that’s life, and that’s football, and nothing can be given. It must be earned week in and week out by the way you practice on the film and the way you perform on Saturday.”
Freeze mentioned how all three guys will be needed despite who the starter ends up being at the left tackle start.
“One thing I know is we’ll end up needing every one of them before the year is over and hopefully we create great competitive depth there by rotating some of them around and keeping them fresher.”