Hugh Freeze Eyes Top 5 Recruiting Class for Auburn Tigers
Auburn Tigers football head coach Hugh Freeze remains confident in his goal to have a top-five recruiting class for 2025.
“I’m confident that we’re going to do very, very well,” Freeze said at his press conference this week. “You guys know the rankings better than I, and it ebbs and flows with the commitments and de-commitments, and I think all of that is still fluctuating.”
Regardless of the challenges, he keeps his eye on the top-five finish.
“That’s my goal. I’ve spoken it and told you all that. And I do believe we’re gonna be really close to a top-five class when it’s all said and done,” Freeze said.
After finishing with the eighth-best recruiting class for 2024 according to On3, it didn’t seem too crazy that Freeze could leap a few spots to get there. However, Auburn has struggled to maintain commits for next year’s class. The Tigers’ 2025 class has dipped into the teens in the rankings. They’re ranked 14th according to 247 Sports and 12th according to On3.
In the SEC, they’re middle of the pack ranked seventh in both rankings.
Just a week ago, they were in the top 10 before losing two key commits. First, they lost four-star offensive tackle Carde Smith and then four-star linebacker Tyler Lockhart.
Auburn has managed to hang on to five-star Malik Autry from nearby Opelika, Ala., who committed back on Feb. 1. Along with four-star Highland Home (Ala.) edge Jakaleb Faulk, Auburn has two top-50 2025 recruits (247 Sports).
There are some potential recruits that Auburn has their sights set on. For example, 247 Sports Crystal Ball projects four-star safety Anquon Fegans (Thompson High School, Ala.) will commit to Auburn this month. His commitment announcement is scheduled for July 29. Fegans is ranked the ninth best safety and 98th best overall player in the country.
For what it’s worth, that’s one more five star and only one fewer top-50 recruit than rival Alabama has committed at the moment. Things can change in a hurry in the world of recruiting, and Freeze expects them to change for the better for Auburn.