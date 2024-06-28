Auburn Tigers Lose Second Football Commitment this Week
Four-star linebacker Tyler Lockhart announced on Friday he is decommitting from the Auburn Tigers.
“After a long talk with my family I have decided to open my recruitment and de-commit Auburn University,” Lockhart said on his personal X account.
Lockhart was committed to the Tigers for less than two months having announced his commitment on May 6.
The linebacker out of Winona High School (Miss.) is ranked the fifth-best player in the state of Mississippi and the 19th-best at his position and the 147th player nationally among 2025 recruits, according to 247Sports.
Auburn’s 2025 recruiting class was ranked eighth in the country (247Sports) before Lockhart’s de-commitment. They are now ranked 12th.
It's the second decommitment Auburn has suffered in three days. The Tigers lost four-star offensive tackle Carde Smith earlier this week.
Auburn still has nine blue chip prospects committed and 14 commits total for 2025. Opelika's five-star defensive lineman Malik Autry headlines the class along with four stars four-star safety Eric Winters of Enterprise (Ala.), edge Jakaleb Faulk of Highland Home (Ala.), and Fariburn, Ga. offensive tackle Tavaris Dice.
Lockhart did not announce he was flipping to any other school upon de-committing. However, there are some noticeable indicators of where the four-star linebacker could be heading.
The crystal ball prediction on 247 sports has him going to Mississippi State. Lockhart had an official visit to Starkville on June 21 - just a week after his most recent official visit to Auburn.
His last X post before his de-commitment was about his visit to Mississippi State.
Steve Robertson and Rion Young of 247Sports Mississippi State page were confident Lockhart would end up in Starkville before he committed to Auburn. They may prove prophetic before all is said and done.
In 2023, Auburn’s defense was ninth in the SEC in total defensive yards allowed. However, their rush defense was especially glaring, allowing 155.0 yards per game.