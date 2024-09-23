Hugh Freeze won't Commit to Auburn QB: ‘It’s Going To Be a Battle This Week’
Heading into week five of the season, the Auburn Tigers have a quarterback battle on their hands.
Payton Thorne was benched after throwing four interceptions against Cal but was called upon to play the second half against Arkansas after Hank Brown threw three interceptions in the first half.
The ineffectiveness at quarterback is a mess of Freeze's own making, and he's still trying to find the right formula behind center. Freeze confirmed that the starting job is up for grabs this week with a matchup with No. 21 Oklahoma on the horizon.
“It’s going to be a battle this week,” Freeze said. “Trying to figure out who can master the plan against all these fronts that we’re going to face against Oklahoma.”
Freeze reflected on Brown’s performance in the first half against Arkansas and believes decision making was the main factor, particularly on Auburn’s first drive when Brown threw an interception.
“You watch the first drive and you believe Hank (Brown) is making the right decisions until you get to the 25-yard line and we got the check down wide open and he makes that decision and then made two other poor ones but looked really, really sharp at times,” Freeze said.
Freeze thought that Thorne did a decent job when his number was called.
“Payton (Thorne) in the second half looked really sharp,” Freeze said. “He had a pick, I think the ball was catchable, I know quarterbacks get the blame all the time but I thought it was. I thought it was a well-thrown ball and the right decision.”
Freeze elaborated on what Thorne could have done better to put the Tigers in a position to win.
“The first play, he makes a read that’s not the right read and put us behind the chains,” Freeze said. “I’m not trying to beat him up on the game on that one decision, I’m just saying that’s how critical it feels.”
It will be intriguing to see who Freeze and company decide to go with at quarterback against Oklahoma. Kick off is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday and the television broadcast can be found on ABC/ESPN+. The Sooners are considered a 2.0-point favorite by ESPN.