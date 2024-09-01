Making Sense of Auburn Tigers Depth Chart after Alabama A&M Win
Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze didn’t mince words about his feelings about depth charts in meeting with the media earlier this week. And the “depth chart” released to the media had an “-OR-” next to every individual’s name on defense.
So instead of printing a depth chart, we’ll take a dive into what the playing rotation was like in Auburn’s Week 1 73-3 win over Alabama A&M. Though the blowout didn’t give a clear indication how Auburn’s season is going to play out, it allowed for plenty of players to work their way onto the field.
Quarterback
Everything went as expected. Payton Thorne, Hank Brown, Holden Geriner, in that order.
Running Back
Auburn’s runners didn’t get much of a chance to get involved as Thorne and Brown were throwing on RPOs rather than handing it off. But the order was also as expected – Jarquez Hunter, then Damari Alston, then Jeremiah Cobb. Sean Jackson and Justin Jones got carries in mop-up duty.
Wide Receiver
KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Cam Coleman are the top two guys on the outside, and they were the starters on Saturday. The first offensive play of the season was a designed pass to Malcolm Simmons in motion out of the slot, which may put him at 1a while Robert Lewis is 1b. Sam Jackson V, Camden Brown, Caleb Burton were the next receivers up. Bryce Cain is also in the mix.
Tight End
Rivaldo Fairweather is the first tight end up, whether it’s split wide or a hand on the ground next to the tackle. In a two-tight end set Brandon Frazier is the other. Luke Deal and Micah Riley are also sure to get their snaps in certain sets. Rico Walker got reps too.
Offensive Line
Four starters are surely decided – Dillon Wade on the left side, Connor Lew at center, Jeremiah Wright at right guard, and Izavion Miller at right tackle. Redshirt freshman Tyler Johnson was the starter at left tackle, and Percy Lewis might as well be listed as a co-starter. Wade is the wildcard, being able to play both LT and LG. The left side of the line is likely to be an ongoing competition through September.
A couple of guys played multiple spots on Saturday. Ronan Chambers got snaps at right tackle before moving to left tackle. Tate Johnson played at right guard and center. Bradyn Joiner played guard and center, E.J. Harris got looks at guard, Jaden Muskrat got snaps at right tackle, and DeAndre Carter at guard. With Johnson and Joiner, as well as the competition at left tackle, they may have eight guys capable of getting key snaps.
Defensive Line
If there’s a position that a depth chart makes no sense it’s along the defensive front where there were a dozen or more combinations on Saturday. Auburn played a lot of bodies up front – early, late, often, subbing in and out plenty of guys with many combinations and overlap.
Quientrail Jamison-Travis at nose and Philip Blidi at tackle were the starters inside, while Keldric Faulk was at end and Jalen McLeod at Buck. Keyron Crawford, McLeod and Faulk were on the field together on passing downs.
McLeod was dominating, and Crawford was all over the field too. Crawford would be a backup on a depth chart, but he’ll be among the tops in total snaps. Jayson Jones and Trill Carter played a good bit at nose.
Most of the end and tackle guys are interchangeable depending on situational football, and that group includes Zykeivous Walker, Malik Blocton, Gage Keys, and Amaris Williams. I did not see Isaiah Raikes in the game on Saturday, and he wasn’t on the player participation chart.
Jamonte Waller and T.J. Lindsey got snaps late and will have opportunities for more.
Linebacker
It looks like Eugene Asante and Austin Keys may be the first two in the game, and Dorian Mausi Jr. is going to be right there with them. Robert Woodyard was all over the field on Saturday, and he’s probably in the mix as is Demarcus Riddick. The combination of linebackers on the field will depend on the personnel on the other side as they settle into their roles.
Secondary
The first guys are Keionte Scott and Kayin Lee on the corners, Champ Anthony at nickel, Jerrin Thompson and Caleb Wooden at safety. Auburn played a load of DBs on Saturday, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the rotation a bit different in the secondary and along the lines of scrimmage after the coaches have a chance to review film and such.
Antonio Kite and J.C. Hart were the first two off the bench at corner, and Jay Crawford played a good bit as well. Behind Anthony at nickel were Jahquez Robinson and Kensley Louidor-Faustin. Sylvester Smith and Kaleb Harris got a ton of reps at safety, and Terrance Love came in late.
While Alabama A&M may not have provided much of a challenge for Auburn, there were still plenty of thngs we could learn about the players and their prospective roles this season. The schedule it about to get tougher, starting with Cal next week, but Auburn has much more depth than recent seasons.