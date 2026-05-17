Auburn Blows Out Georgia to Close Regular Season, SEC Tournament Schedule Set

The Auburn Tigers dropped the first two games of their series against the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs, but they broke out the big sticks on Saturday to blow out the SEC regular season champions 14-4.

The Tigers could have tucked tail and folded up shop early after Georgia's Daniel Jackson hit his 27th home run in the top of the first inning to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead. Georgia added on in the top of the second with a sacrifice fly from Tre Phelps, and Auburn found themselves in a 3-0 hole and staring at a sweep.

Tigers outfielder Bub Terrell put the team on his back in the bottom of the second with an RBI single that got the scoring started for Auburn. They finished the frame with three runs of their own, and starting pitcher Alex Petrovic settled down to only give up one more run over the next four innings.

"At the end of the day, Petro giving up the first two hits and fly ball that leaves the ball park, but what we wound up getting is a game we've played a lot in game threes," Auburn head coach Butch Thompson said after the game.

"Petrovic being able to steady himself. Just an amazing amount of confidence and belief in what he's doing, and the offense playing a lot of ball."

Terrell and the offense broke out with 14 runs. Terrell added two home runs on Saturday after taking one out of the park on Friday night to take over the team lead with 15 on the season.

Petrovic's only other run was in the fourth, which put the Tigers behind 4-3 before Terrell tied it with his first home run of the day in the bottom half of the inning.

Going blow for blow. 🥊



Bub answers the solo HR in the 4th! pic.twitter.com/aFv64I78vW — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) May 16, 2026

“That was pretty huge,” Terrell said . “To hit that and tie the game was big for us. We trust each other so much in this clubhouse, and I’m grateful to have a group of guys that believes in me the way they do.”

The Tigers took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth on an Eric Guevara RBI single that scored Chris Rembert. Terrell gave Auburn some breathing room with his second homer of the day in the next at-bat.

HAVE A DAY, BUB‼️



His 2nd of the day is a 3-run shot!! pic.twitter.com/WRV99p1Oyo — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) May 16, 2026

Cade Belyeu also homered in the fifth as the Tigers put up six runs in the fifth to blow the game open. Shortstop Brandon McCraine joined in on the fun with a four-hit game of his own.

With the win, Auburn finished 17-13 in conference play and clinched the No. 6 seed in the SEC Tournament, holding the tiebreaker over Arkansas.

On Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. CDT, they'll play the winner of the No. 11 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 LSU game. The Sooners and LSU are scheduled for first pitch on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. CDT.

The official 2026 SEC Baseball Tournament Bracket:



🔗 https://t.co/N7VfO29Px5 pic.twitter.com/S6grtDtCIf — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) May 16, 2026

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