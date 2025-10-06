Auburn Expected to Stand Tall Against Rival Georgia
AUBURN, Ala.- Coming off a bye week, the Auburn Tigers (3-2) are set to host No.10 Georgia Bulldogs (4-1) this Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Currently, the game is set to be a lot more competitive than most college football fans think, according to DraftKings.
The opening spread for the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is -3.5 in favor of the Bulldogs. With Auburn coming off two straight losses against SEC schools, why does Vegas think the game will be so close?
As stated above, the Tigers have dropped two straight games. Losing to the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas A&M Aggies on the road. The Bulldogs won their bounce-back game against the Kentucky Wildcats 35-14, a week after falling to the Alabama Crimson Tide at home.
Auburn has not defeated Georgia since the 2017 season, with both blowouts and close games coming since then. The last time Georgia visited the Plains, it took late-game heroics from former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers for Georgia to get past Auburn 27-20. When the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is played in Jordan-Hare Stadium, the game tends to be a lot closer than it is when Auburn travels to Georgia.
Not to mention, the matchup is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CDT, making it a night game in Jordan-Hare. The last time an SEC team came to Auburn at night, there was an upset. That last SEC team was the Texas A&M Aggies last season.
The Auburn defense has been spectacular all season. In particular, the last two games that the Tigers played were close primarily because of the defense. This week, the defense will have to defend against a 26th-ranked rushing attack in the entire country, including a quarterback who found the end zone twice in his last game by using his legs.
The main determinant of the outcome of this game will be the Auburn offense. The Auburn offense has been detrimental in their last two matchups. With the Tigers coming off a bye week, one can only hope that the offensive woes for Auburn have been at least somewhat fixed, then they will have a real shot at winning this football game.
Vegas has confidence that the Tigers will be able to keep up with the Bulldogs. If the Tigers can keep the game as close as Vegas thinks it will be, they have a huge opportunity to have a top-10 upset and start the second third of their season with a bang.
