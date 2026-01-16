Auburn Inks Four-Year Offensive Line Talent with CFP Experience

On Friday, the Auburn Tigers added another offensive lineman to their ever-growing 2026 portal class in TJ Hedrick, an offensive tackle who’d formerly been at Ole Miss. Hedrick, who’ll be a redshirt freshman in his first season with the Tigers, will have four years of eligibility to offer the Tigers.

Hedrick, who stands at 6-foot-4, 320 pounds, utilized a redshirt in his first season of college football with the Rebels. He was a three-star prospect out of Naples, Fla., in 2025 and does not have a transfer rating due to a complete lack of playing time with the Rebels.

Hedrick’s the sixth offensive line signing for the Tigers, who’re also planning to return Kail Ellis, a rising sophomore center who played in a few key moments for the Tigers when Connor Lew, the Tigers’ starting center who’s since declared for the NFL Draft, went down with an injury.

It’s been a tumultuous time in the transfer portal for the Tigers, who’ve lost 38 players to the portal, including top offensive line pieces like Xavier Chaplin and key offensive weapons like Cam Coleman and Deuce Knight.

Hedrick marks the 27th portal recruit brought in by Alex Golesh, who’s looking to break even in his first year as the Tigers’ head coach. He still has his work cut out for him, and recruits will start to dwindle as the portal closes for new applicants on Friday night.

