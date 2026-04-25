Auburn Lands Commitment of Top-Five 2027 Running Back

Though the Auburn Tigers have been off to a bit of a slow start in the 2027 recruiting rankings, they have just made a major acquisition, as on Saturday afternoon, Myson Johnson-Cook announced that he has committed to Auburn.

BREAKING: Elite 2027 RB Myson Johnson-Cook has Committed to Auburn, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’3 225 RB from East St. Louis, IL chose the Tigers over Miami and LSU



“WDE, Let’s bring the standard back to Auburn 🦅”https://t.co/oxtxxwYl95 pic.twitter.com/ZpgJmD52As — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 25, 2026

Johnson-Cook is a 6-foot-2, 235-pound running back from East St. Louis, Ill., and he is currently a four-star who is rated as the fourth-best running back in the entire class, according to 247Sports. He chose the Tigers over a host of teams, but his top three came down to Auburn, Miami and LSU.

This is a massive recruiting win for the Tigers, whose impressive running back depth under new head coach Alex Golesh will now be bolstered by the addition of another top-tier running back. Johnson-Cook is now the third recruit in Auburn’s 2027 class, joining four-star defensive lineman Donivan Moore and three-star tight end George Lamons Jr.

The Tigers’ 2027 recruiting class, due to what seems to be Alex Golesh’s new approach of ‘quality over quantity,’ is rated as the 64th-best in the country at the time of Johnson-Cook’s commitment, though with three top-level players, it is almost a given that more prospects will flock to the Plains to see what the hype is about.

As mentioned, the Tigers have built some impressive running back depth for the upcoming season, so Johnson-Cook will likely step into a room with plenty of veteran leadership to learn from, as well as top-level competition to work with and against as he begins to find playing time.

For the Tigers’ 2026 season, Jeremiah Cobb is expected to be the headliner, though he will not be in Auburn when Johnson-Cook begins his first few practices on the Plains. Also on the squad is new Baylor junior transfer Bryson Washington, who could still be in Auburn when Johnson-Cook arrives, depending on his NFL Draft status and eligibility.

A few names who are expected to be in the room when Johnson-Cook makes his debut are Nykahi Davenport, a sophomore transfer from USF, as well as Alvin Henderson, who committed to Hugh Freeze back in 2025.

Barring any transfers (or surprise NFL Draft odds), these two should be Johnson-Cook’s first collegiate mentors as he makes his journey into the SEC. Regardless of who is in the room when Johnson-Cook makes his first trip to Auburn as a Tiger, though, Johnson-Cook projects to be a top-level player for the Tigers, and the Auburn family should be excited to have him.