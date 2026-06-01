Auburn Snags Blue-Chip 2027 RB In Latest Recruiting Win

The Auburn Tigers have been on a recruiting heater in recent days, as on Sunday, new Auburn head coach Alex Golesh insinuated that seven new players have committed to the Plains and are waiting to announce their commitment. Tiger fans have already seen the first and second dominoes fall, and now a third has fallen: Kingston Miles.

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Kingston Miles has Committed to Auburn, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’1 200 RB from Saint Louis, MO chose the Tigers over Alabama and Missouri



“We down south baby let’s work!!! #WDE!”https://t.co/iIemTIN3zH pic.twitter.com/8ZtglGUtRP — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 1, 2026

Miles is a 6-foot, 195-pound running back who hails from St. Mary’s High School in St. Louis, Mo. A four-star running back, Miles is currently rated as the 16th-best running back in the 2027 class as well as the fourth-best player from his home state of Missouri.

Miles was quite highly sought after throughout his commitment, but he chose the Tigers after his visit this past weekend. Top programs were vying for his commitment, including Alabama, Missouri and a host of other SEC programs, but the Plains seemed to be the place to be for Miles.

With Miles’ commitment, the Tigers’ recruiting class now jumps to 27th in the country, as in the last two days, the program has added Nash Johnson, a three-star cornerback from Georgia, and Noah Ash, the No. 2 kicker in the country. At least four more commitments are expected to follow in the coming days.

Miles is the second running back in the Tigers’ 2027 class, as well as the second four-star running back, joining Myson Johnson-Cook as a headliner of Alex Golesh’s first full class as the head coach of the Tigers.

Interestingly, the Tigers are not hurting for running back talent or depth at all, which makes these commitments all the more impressive, since Golesh could not promise these top-level players early starting time. The Tigers’ current running back depth chart boasts Auburn returner Jeremiah Cobb in his final season of eligibility, as well as Bryson Washington, a Baylor transfer who still has a few years to offer the Tigers.

Additionally, the Tigers are quite deep in their running back room, including Alvin Henderson, a top-level running back who was recruited by Hugh Freeze but has not seen any significant playing time in his short Auburn career. Perhaps Golesh is looking to build the future of Auburn’s room, with Henderson as the leading back and Johnson-Cook and Miles as development pieces and potential future starters.

Regardless of how Golesh plans to use Miles, though, his commitment alone represents yet another huge win for the Tigers as they look to solidify themselves as a top-level recruiting program.

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