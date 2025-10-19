Auburn Suffers Another SEC Loss, This Time in OT to Mizzou
AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Tigers (3-4) dropped their fourth straight game against the 16th-ranked Missouri Tigers (6-1) in 2OT, 23-17, in what could probably be Hugh Freeze’s last game as the head coach of Auburn.
The Auburn offense once again came out hot on its opening drive, and then fell apart until the third quarter. In the third quarter, the Auburn run game finally came to life once again and marched down the field on two separate occasions, rather than falling flat in the second half like last weekend’s game against the Georgia Bulldogs.
Missed field goals by kicker Alex McPherson are what Tiger fans will remember the most about this game. McPherson made just one of his four field goal attempts in this game. Auburn likely had a very comfortable lead had McPherson made his kicks, and Auburn would have likely come out on top.
Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold went 18/30 on his passes for 207 yards and one interception. He also registered 17 carries for 14 yards and a rushing touchdown.
The Auburn rush defense shut down the SEC’s leading rusher, Ahmad Hardy, to 58 yards on 24 carries. Cam Coleman registered his first game with 100 receiving yards on the season. Catching six passes for 108 yards. Wide receiver Perry Thompson also had somewhat of a breakout game, catching four passes for 60 yards.
Jeremiah Cobb had 19 carries for 111 yards. Freshman back Omar Mabson II cashed in his first career rushing touchdown on a one-yard carry, which would be his only carry of the game.
Xavier Atkins led the way for the Auburn defense in tackling, bringing down the runner 11 times to go along with two sacks and two tackles for loss. Fellow linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. also registered 11 tackles. Woodyard also had 4 tackles for loss in the matchup.
Cornerbacks Kayin Lee and Jay Crawford both registered an interception in the game, with Crawford’s interception coming late in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
In the first overtime, both teams missed field goals after running three plays apiece. In the second overtime, Missouri got the ball first and scored a touchdown in seven plays, but failed on the 2-point conversion. When it was Auburn’s turn to respond, they turned the ball over on downs. Once again, the Auburn offense is not able to come through for the team.
Missouri was able to sack Jackson Arnold five times in the matchup and intercepted him once. Auburn is now faced with a dilemma after a four-game losing streak. Is the Freeze era on the plains over? Or will Auburn continue to trust in their coach, who has yet to produce big wins for their program?