Auburn Tigers Aim to Correct Course Against Tough Georgia Bulldogs Team
After getting to play their first five games inside the friendly confines of Jordan-Hare Stadium, the Auburn Tigers hit the road this week to take on the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs.
They look to bounce back from a 27-21 loss to No. 21 Oklahoma, its third loss in five games out of the gate. While the disappointment of letting another winnable game slip away is hard for a team to put behind it, the Tigers will need to do so as they prepare for their toughest challenge yet.
“Now we got to get ready for a very difficult Georgia team who’s loaded with talent, experience and maturity,” head coach Hugh Freeze said. “Obviously well-coached, great respect for Kirby (Smart), the job he’s done and the classes he’s stacked there to make them one of the nation’s elite.”
Despite not coming out on top, Freeze thinks that Auburn did a lot of things well against Oklahoma and hopes to see that success carry over into this challenging matchup.
“If you look at 90% of the plays [against Oklahoma], there’s a lot of really, really good things that I hope can carry over as we get ready for a top-ranked team in Georgia,” Freeze said. “We certainly can’t let the hurt and the sting of losing a game that you feel like you should have won terry too long because we’ve got some very tough tasks coming up with two top 10 teams on the road.”
Freeze and the Tigers gave Georgia a run for its money last season, narrowly losing 27-20. Auburn will do what it can to give the Bulldogs a similar test this time around.
The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry kicks off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. The television broadcast will be carried by ABC and the live stream can be found on ESPN+.