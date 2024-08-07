Auburn Tigers Senior Offensive Linemen Looking to Leave a Legacy
When players hit the transfer portal, no one truly pays attention to legacies or what they truly mean for them. However, along the Auburn Tigers offensive line, four seniors will cap their college careers with the ability to pull a once-dominant program from the abyss of irrelevance.
Percy Lewis, Dillon Wade, Jeremiah Wright, and Izavion Miller will cap their respective college journeys on The Plains in 2024. Their impact on the future of Auburn football cannot be understated or taken for granted.
Remember When?
Traditionally, many fans and some media ignore offensive lines until they commit a penalty or whiff a block. Yet, the four seniors looking to block for the Auburn offense can lay a foundation for the next few years. For instance, what if Auburn stuns one, or more, of the top-25 teams on its schedule and the offense stands as a main reason?
More importantly, what if the Tigers shock Alabama, putting last year in a rearview mirror, carving a new path and future of prosperity on The Plains. If 2024 becomes remembered for the year that Auburn finally took a step forward, then these four players will earn an unofficial spot in the hearts and minds of fans and alums alike.
Center of the Storm
Connor Lew enters his sophomore season surrounded by veterans that truly understand life in the trenches. Lew, expected to start at center for Auburn, enjoys the luxury of playing alongside experienced players.
As a result, he can solely focus on his job, calling out adjustments if needed and opening holes for the offense. Every other starter knows what their job description says and what coaches require of them. Lew does not need to babysit any teammate or neglect his responsibilities to help him. In fact, look for a possible all-SEC season from Lew, provided he stays healthy and the offense flourishes.
Open Door
With four starting linemen on offense, part of Auburn's 2025 and beyond recruiting strategy becomes clear. Four jobs up for grabs and the Tigers will reap the benefits from both the transfer portal and the recruiting trail.
If top recruits knows that they can fight for a starting job right off the bat at Auburn, instead of waiting a couple of years, this tilts in the Tigers' favor. Four players that didn't originally commit or even attend the school could be the quietest reason for the team's potential rise from mediocrity.