CBS Sports Names Auburn Transfer As Insant Impact Candidate
The Auburn Tigers enter the 2025 season looking to be a dark horse candidate for the College Football Playoff. One of the reasons for that hope is the addition of wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. He was one of the top transfers in the portal window and at one point was the top transfer in ESPN’s rankings.
CBS Sports named Singleton among transfers expected to make an immediate impact in the SEC.
"Despite playing in a run-heavy scheme with the Yellow Jackets, Singleton twice surpassed 700 yards receiving at Georgia Tech and was responsible for 10 touchdowns as a featured target," CBS' Brad Crawford wrote. "He'll take some of the pressure off star wideout Cam Coleman this season and is one of a couple transfer targets Hugh Freeze made a priority. Singleton's ability to separate in coverage is his biggest strength."
The Tigers worked to revamp their offense this offseason. Among the 28 players they lost, they lost their top wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith and starting quarterback Payton Thorne. Both are now on NFL rosters. Lambert-Smith was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers while Thorne signed an undrafted free-agent deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.
To replace Lambert-Smith, they added Singleton. and Wake Forest transfer wide receiver Horatio Fields. They will join a receiver room with young talent, such as sophomore Cam Coleman.
Singleton Jr. spent the last two seasons at Georgia Tech, racking up 104 receptions for 1,468 yards and nine touchdowns over 24 games. It was quite an impressive tally despite the Yellow Jackets' run-heavy offense. On top of that, the Tigers also acquired a better quarterback in Jackson Arnold who will be better for Singleton Jr. He could have some big seasons coming up on the Plains.
With Coleman, Fields and Singleton Jr. expected to make their own contributions next season, the Tigers could spread opposing defenses thin as they try to shut down receivers, something the Tigers haven't done yet. It will be exciting to watch them this fall.