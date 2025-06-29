Former Auburn Star Johni Broome Joins Elite Company with 76ers Selection
AUBURN, Ala.- Former Auburn big man Johni Broome joins some elite company after being drafted in the second round by the Philadelphia 76ers. He joins Auburn legend Charles Barkley as the only other Tiger drafted by the 76ers.
The 76ers took Broome with the 35th overall pick in the second round of the draft. He was the only Auburn player to be drafted.
Charles Barkley, former NBA League MVP, played in the NBA for 16 seasons, made 11 all-star teams, and won two Olympic gold medals. Playing for the 76ers, the Phoenix Suns and the Houston Rockets. The Auburn legend spent three seasons at Auburn, averaging 14.1 points per game and 9.6 rebounds in his tenure on the Plains.
In 2017, he was honored at Auburn and given a statue outside of Neville Arena on the Auburn campus.
Johni Broome had an excellent final season on the plains, helping Auburn to make the run to the Final Four in San Antonio, Texas. The two-time senior All-American was honored as the SEC Player of the Year, joining Charles Barkley (1984) and Chris Porter (1999) as the only Tigers to earn this award.
Broome is the only player in NCAA Division I men’s basketball history to record 2,500 points, 1,500 rebounds and 400 blocks in his career.
Being named a Naismith Trophy award finalist, Broome led the Tigers in scoring, rebounds and was second on the team for assists. Averaging 18.6 points per game, 10.8 rebounds per game, and 2.8 assists per game in his final season on the plains.
Current 76ers center Joel Embiid has a history of not being able to stay healthy, which could supply Johni with plenty of opportunities if Embiid is unable to stay healthy.
Two Auburn legends, both drafted by the same team. History has an opportunity to repeat itself, and the Auburn family will surely watch Johni’s NBA career with interest, with him being one of the best players to ever suit up in the orange and blue.