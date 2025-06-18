Former Auburn Tigers Kicker Anders Carlson Released
Former Auburn Tigers kicker Anders Carlson was released Wednesday morning by the New York Jets, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Carlson played five games with the Jets last season after being cut by the San Francisco 49ers earlier in the year.
Carlson finished the 2025 season 13-15 on field goal tries, with both misses coming between 40 and 49 yards. The kicker was a former sixth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2023, where he kicked for one full season before being released.
Carlson was 27-33 on field goal attempts in his rookie year with Green Bay, a mark of just 81.1%. His career field goal percentage now sits at 83.3%, still shy of the league average of 86%.
Though Carlson has had consistency issues with field goals, his main problem in the NFL has been extra points. He has made just 46 of his 54 extra point attempts in the league and 12 of his 15 attempts in 2024, both of which are dead last in the NFL during that time span.
The former Auburn kicker is second all-time on the school’s list of made field goals, trailing only his brother and predecessor Daniel Carlson. Daniel has been kicking for the Las Vegas Raiders since 2018 and has a career field goal percentage of 85%.
The Jets signed former Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis, previously of the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions, to replace Carlson. Mevis made 20 of his 21 attempts for the Stallions this season, good enough for a mark of 95.2%. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 243 pounds, Mevis is affectionately known as the "thiccer kicker."
Should Mevis make the transition successfully, he would be the second former UFL kicker to do so after current Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates. Bates finished the 2024 season 13th in field goal percentage and made six kicks of 50 yards or more.
This will be Carlson’s third time as a free agent, having previously been released by both the Packers and 49ers. Despite his only slightly below average field goal percentage, the kicker’s extra point struggles might make it difficult for him to find a team for the 2025 season.