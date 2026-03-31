Four-Star CB Recruit Raves About Auburn's Culture After Visit

After the transfer portal ravaged the Auburn Tigers’ cornerback room, Alex Golesh has had very little time to assemble a new unit. The Tigers have put together some key pieces for the 2026 season, but Golesh seems determined to make sure that the future of the cornerback room is star-studded, not just bright.

Enter Dolph McDonald, a four-star 2027 cornerback who is currently rated as the 37th-best cornerback in the country as well as the 11th-best player in his home state of Mississippi. After McDonald’s recent visit to the Plains, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with the young star to talk about his recruitment, his career and his future as a whole.

“I thought my visit went really well and it gave me a better feel for the program,” he said. “Being there in person helped me see the energy, the environment, and what Auburn is really about… What stands out to me about Auburn is the tradition and the way they make football feel big there. You can tell it’s a place with a lot of pride, and that definitely catches my attention.”

Like with many recruits, a major part of McDonald’s recruiting focus is the coaches, and he was quite impressed with the staff at Auburn.

“The coaching staff has been real genuine with me,” he said. “They’ve made it clear they believe in my ability. Every conversation has felt solid, and I can tell they’re serious about building relationships with recruits.”

Alex Golesh, in his first few months with the Tigers, has been clear that he expects his players to give 100 percent effort on every snap, whether in practice, a scrimmage, or a game. This facet of Auburn’s identity stood out quickly to McDonald.

“Auburn feels like one of those places where you’re expected to work and compete every day,” he said. “You can tell they give their players everything they need to develop on and off the field.”

McDonald also had the opportunity to speak with a few current Tigers, who have all been recruited themselves, so they had some advice for the young corner.

“They were real honest about their experience there,” he said. “They mainly told me to take my time with the process and make sure I choose the place that feels right for me.”

McDonald has been highly sought after throughout his recruitment, landing offers from Mississippi State, Colorado, Arkansas and more, but these accolades have not dampened his desire to keep working and developing.

“I’d say my mentality has grown a lot throughout this process,” he said. “Recruitment has made me look at football even more seriously and understand how important it is to stay focused, disciplined, and consistent… I’m a hard worker and I’m always going to compete. No matter where I’m lined up, I’m going to play physical, give full effort, and do whatever I can to help the team win.”

McDonald does not yet have a decision date set, nor a final list of schools, but it is coming down to the wire for the young corner, who is set to play his final season of high school football in 2026. If Auburn can continue to make a strong impression, McDonald could very well be the next big defensive star on the Plains.

“​​I’m just grateful for every school taking the time to recruit me, and Auburn is definitely a school I’m paying attention to,” he said. “Right now I’m focused on continuing to get better, building relationships, and making the best decision for my future.”