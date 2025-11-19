How to Watch, What to Know for Auburn vs Jackson State
AUBURN, Ala.- The 22nd-ranked Auburn Tigers (3-1) are set to host the Jackson State Tigers (0-3) on Wednesday evening in Neville Arena. Auburn Tigers on SI has you covered on how to watch, a small preview, and betting odds for the matchup.
Auburn is coming off a loss to the top-ranked Houston Cougars, in which they lost 73-72. In that matchup, the Tigers lost star forward Keyshawn Hall to injury, which occurred with around four minutes left in the game, due to a lower leg injury. He is likely not to play tonight for Auburn.
Auburn will be without Hall in this matchup, but will still have other players, such as Keyshawn Murphy and Tahaad Pettiford. Pettiford finally found his groove in the Tigers’ last outing, scoring a season-high 15 points against the Cougars.
Auburn has a 99.0% chance of winning the matchup, with the spread set at -29.5 in favor of Auburn. The over-under is set at 155.5, according to ESPN’s Bet Sportsbook.
Tipoff for the Tigers vs Tigers matchup is set for 8 p.m. CST and will be televised on the SEC Network.
Jackson State went 16-18 overall with a 6-15 record on the road a season ago. Jackson State’s leading scorer is Daeshun Ruffin, who averages 14.7 points per game. He is backed by Jayme Mitchell Jr., who averages 13.3 points per game.
This will be Auburn’s last matchup before hitting the road to the Player Era Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, to take on the Oregon Ducks and the 7th-ranked Michigan Wolverines.
Looking past the Michigan matchup, Auburn begins a stretch of three of the next four games against ranked opponents. Auburn will host No.25 NC State, then travel to Arizona to take on the Arizona Wildcats, and then host Chattanooga and the now-top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers.
However, Auburn can’t look past Jackson State and must focus on the task at hand without its leading scorer.