Insider Predicts Former Auburn QB's Next Destination
Two days after announcing his decision to enter the transfer portal, former Auburn Tigers quarterback Hank Brown could be close to deciding on his new program.
Per Pete Nakos of On3, Brown has scheduled a visit with Iowa for Thursday.
Additionally, On3’s Nakos as well as Steve Wiltfong have logged expert predictions for the Hawkeyes to land Brown’s services with a confidence level of 60%.
Iowa, who went 8-4 this season, is looking for a new starting quarterback after Cade McNamara, who led Michigan to a Big Ten Championship in 2021, announced he would be entering the portal before his seventh season of college football.
The Hawkeyes were No. 14 in the Big Ten in total yards per game this season with 331.5. McNamara, who missed four games, placed last in the Big Ten in passing yards this season with 1,017, averaging 127.1 per game.
Brown, a 6-foot-4, 208-pound redshirt freshman from Nashville, Tenn., spent two seasons with the Tigers and was their second-string quarterback in 2024. After Payton Thorne threw four interceptions in Auburn’s loss to Cal, Brown took over the starting job for two weeks prior to his three-interception first half in Auburn’s loss to Arkansas.
Throughout his two seasons with the program, Brown appeared in five games, making his debut in Auburn’s loss to Maryland in the 2023 Music City Bowl, and made two starts. He went 34 of 52 on passing attempts for 535 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.
Coming out of high school, Brown was a three-star recruit originally committed to play for head coach Hugh Freeze at Liberty. He flipped his commitment to Auburn on Dec. 20, 2022. Brown was the No. 1,447 player nationally and the No. 71 quarterback in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports.
With McNamara out of the picture, Brown would be in a good spot to win the starting job next season.