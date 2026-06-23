Jackson Koivun Closes Auburn, Amateur Careers With Standout U.S. Open Outing

Three weeks ago, Auburn golfer Jackson Koivun helped lead his team to a second consecutive national championship, taking down UCLA to win his second NCAA Championship.

Fast forward to this past weekend, and to close his amateur career, the Auburn product finished with a score of 5-over-par and shared low amateur honors in the 126th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York.

The junior tied for 23rd in the tournament, making the cut and playing all four rounds. He would finish with a 68 on Sunday, with 2-under-par being the best final round for an amateur since Viktor Hovland in 2019.

Koivun was able to play in the major due to earning the 2025 Mark H. McCormack Medal, which is given to the amateur who was first in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, or WAGR. It also grants him eligibility to play in The 154th Open at Royal Birkdale next month.

The accolades don’t just stop there. Some consider him to have one of the best resumes for a college golfer of all time.

The Chapel Hill, North Carolina, native was a First Team All-American all three years of his career, finishing up with the collegiate record of a 68.20 strokes per round in his junior season. This past year had six wins and 12 top 10s.

Koivun earned the Jack Nicklaus, Fred Haskins and Ben Hogan Award in both 2024 and 2026. The Nicklaus and Haskins Award go to the national player of the year in men’s golf, while the Hogan Award is given to the best collegiate player with remaining eligibility.

Next season, the Auburn Tiger decided to forego that, heading to the PGA Tour and will begin competing in July at the John Deere Classic. However, he wanted to make sure he soaked in his junior season with all of his wins.

“This college season was great. It exceeded all expectations,” Koivun said last week. “Obviously, to cap it off with the national championship was so much fun with my teammates, and to go out there and to enjoy college golf for one last year was really fun.”

He had the opportunity to go pro last year as well, but made a mature decision at 20 years old.

“I just knew I wasn’t ready,” Koivun said. “It was kind of a game-time decision if I wanted to. I holed my putt on the last hole at Nationals and got my 20th point there, and I had about a week to make that decision and I wasn’t ready, and I’m very happy I made that decision.”

Now, he is ready, and a performance at Shinnecock will reflect that. He also got the chance to play in the tournament with fellow teammate Logan Reilly, who won a qualifier to get his shot in the major. Although going 11-over-par and missing the cut, he finished at with a 72 in his second round to gain valuable experience.

For Koivun, as well as the rest of the Auburn golf team, it’s difficult to have a better month of June than they did. Now, the three-time SEC Player of the Year will continue that momentum at TPC Deere Run next week.

He calls his month a “whirlwind,” but plenty of more accolades poured in for the Auburn product.

“A lot of change, but all good things that I’m happy and I’m excited about, and I’m happy to be here at Shinnecock,” Koivun said.

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