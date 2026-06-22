No Matter Your Thoughts on Wyndham Clark, His Post-U.S. Open Win Moment With His Dad Was Pretty Sweet

After his now-infamous meltdown at Oakmont in 2025 (the one that involved damaging two extremely old wooden lockers), everyone wanted to paint Wyndham Clark as the villain at this year's U.S. Open.

But Clark seemed to know he was on somewhat of a redemption tour, and wisely kept his cool day in and day out, even as the crowd at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club booed and chirped him to an uncouth extent (seriously; those guys were the losers of the week). Better yet, Clark had the last laugh in the end. Because not only did he play fabulously all tournament long, when he took the typically tough Long Island course to task, but he also won it all, and is now one of just 24 golfers to raise that coveted major trophy more than once.

"New York didn't really like me. I love you guys," Clark told NBC's Mike Tirico after the win, with a hint of a smile. "But you know, I get it. Some of it is self-deserved. I did some unfortunate things last year that I really regret and I've been sorry multiple times and I'm still sorry, so hopefully I can win you guys over eventually."

Pretty well handled, no matter your feelings on the guy. And if that response wasn't enough to win you over—or at least melt your heart ever so slightly—the 32-year-old golfer's post-win moment with his dad certainly will.

Randall Clark had hopped on a red-eye flight to see his son's final round on Sunday, but Wyndham apparently didn't know he was there. So, when his final putt dropped and the win was official, the younger Clark was pleasantly surprised to see his dad emerge from the crowd ... and on Father's Day, too.

What a moment 🥹



Father's Day just got a little bit sweeter for Wyndham Clark. pic.twitter.com/tIbfPNUuan — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 21, 2026

"I'm so proud of you!" Randall told his son while the pair shared a loving and excited hug. "That was the toughest round you've ever played."

Here's another angle of that sweet moment:

The perfect Father’s Day gift? A U.S. Open victory. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xcbWXOgVli — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) June 21, 2026

Wyndham, now a two-time U.S. Open champion, replied, "Thanks, Pops. I'm glad you could be here."

Very obviously a lot of love between these two, and certainly something they will remember for a long time.

This year's tournament featured a record $22.5 million purse, which means Clark, who finished four-under, will take home a $4.5 million prize (enough to buy Randall a nice Father's Day present, no doubt). Sam Burns, meanwhile, came in second place for a payout of $2.43 million, while Tom Kim came in third for a haul of $1.532 million.

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