Auburn Lands Three-Star 2027 Defensive Prospect, Rebounds From Major Loss

It did not take long for the Auburn Tigers to find their way back to success after the loss of Kingston Miles, who announced on Monday that he would be flipping his commitment from Auburn to Missouri. In fact, later that same day, the Tigers landed a new commit in three-star athlete Nasir Banks.

Banks is a three-star safety, though he is able to play multiple positions at a collegiate level, who is currently rated as the 108th-best safety in the 2027 class, as well as the 126th-best player from his home state of Georgia.

The Tigers’ 2027 class should see a bit of a rebound in rankings with Banks’ commitment, though they will still almost certainly be at a net negative on the day in terms of ranking. On Sunday morning, the Tigers were ranked as one of the 10 best classes in the country, but now, fans await to see what major ranking systems make of the Tigers’ hectic weekend.

In fact, hectic may be an understatement for what the Tigers have worked through this weekend, as on Friday, the Tigers landed James Pace, a four-star edge rusher who is currently rated as the 17th-best edge rusher in the class. After taking Saturday to focus on visits, the Tigers landed three-star athlete Preston Williams and flipped three-star running back Khamoni Williams on Sunday.

As it stands, the Tigers boast an incredibly well-rounded class of one quarterback, two running backs, one wide receiver, four offensive linemen, a tight end, two defensive linemen, two edge rushers, two linebackers, two cornerbacks, four safeties and a kicker.

So, what is next for the Tigers? The easy answer is Cedrick Simmons, a three-star wide receiver who is currently the subject of a major recruiting battle between the Tigers and their bitter, in-state rival: the Alabama Crimson Tide. Currently, the Tigers are leading in his recruitment, but it will all come down to Simmons’ decision on Tuesday.

Additionally, the Tigers are trending for four-star wide receiver Deshawn Hall, who was upwards of a 90% favorite to land at Penn State before a series of predictions saw him landing on the Plains. As it stands, Auburn is a 70% favorite to land Hall, though Penn State is reclaiming momentum and now holds a 26% chance.

The Tigers’ 2027 class is already among the best in the nation, and the addition of Banks certainly bolsters the goal of excellence on the Plains. Golesh is likely not done yet, though.

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