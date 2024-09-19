Keyron Crawford Aims to Step Up His Game When Auburn Takes On Arkansas
The Auburn Tigers had some gaps to fill defensively this offseason. They lost key players to the NFL Draft such as Marcus Harris, D.J. James and Jaylin Simpson. A good dilemma to have but a dilemma nonetheless.
Auburn was able to fill those gaps on the recruiting trail and through the transfer portal.
A notable addition is defensive end Keyron Crawford who transferred over after two years at Arkansas State.
Crawford admitted his performance early on was not where he wanted it. He aims to step it up as SEC play begins.
“The level of growth and confidence is definitely there,” Crawford said. “My mental execution is going to be way better.”
Crawford likes some aspects of the defense’s performance. However, there is room for improvement.
“I feel like we’re definitely affecting the quarterback in most games,” Crawford said. “We can do better.”
Crawford and Jalen McLeod have been playing a hybrid role in Auburn’s defense, acting as a lineman in some packages but as a linebacker in others.
“I feel like it’s definitely opened us up to be more versatile,” Crawford said. “It’s helping us to be better players and not only be pass rushers.”
Auburn saw action against a mobile quarterback when New Mexico came to town. Crawford believes that will be beneficial against Taylen Green and Arkansas this week.
“I take it as a strength,” Crawford said. “It challenged me to notice my opponents on my tackles and to level up the rush and play in my scheme.”
Auburn’s defense has started slowly in each game so far this season but has made halftime adjustments. Crawford said all credit goes to defensive coordinator DJ Durkin.
“He (Durkin) emphasizes that we just got to play as one,” Crawford said. “If we’re facing adversity, the biggest thing we have to do is come together. That’s always been a plus and he always preaches that.”
Crawford and the rest of the Tigers’ defense will have their work cut out for them against a tough Razorbacks offense this weekend. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium and ESPN will carry the broadcast.