Patience Pays Off for Auburn Tigers RB Jarquez Hunter
Jarquez Hunter will see the majority of the snaps at running back for the Auburn Tigers in 2024. Patiently waiting for not just a lead role but the bulk of the carries favors the first-team All-SEC back. Hunter. Auburn places a majority of their hopes on Hunter. As a result, the team needs to sit down, look and really critique what types of rushing plays, not only benefit him, but the scheme.
In essence, analyze the run plays that generate the most yards per carry. Meanwhile, eliminate those that help nothing and waste downs. Getting cute with fanciness does not always work.
The Backup
In reviewing Damari Alston's 2023 tape, he is no slouch. Alston plants his foot and gets north and south in a hurry. If any reasonable gap exists. he makes the defenses pay. While he may not leave defensive backs in the dust, Alston's acceleration will pull away from linebackers.
Those type of big plays help Hunter. If Alston tires the defense out quickly, then Hunter steps in and finishes them off. Those six-yard Alston carries will inevitably lead to ten-yard chain movers in the fourth quarter. Patience and sticking to the gameplan will benefit Auburn here.
Rearranging Teeth
Auburn loves to, and thrives when they run Hunter right into the heart of the defense. First, credit the interior line and play design. Those A gap runs start with a jab step. Hunter uses that to gauge the flow of the blocks and where he needs to be. Next, the ability to fly through that gap or bounce outside, resides completely with Hunter. With his vision, the open holes are found immediately.
Allow him to get a feel of the defense's location and closing. More often than not, Hunter makes the right decision. Auburn will attempt to bow up and break a defense mentally. You never figure a Hugh Freeze offense for one that likes to stand toe-to-toe and slug it out with defenses. Strange times we live it.
Nothing Cute
While the RPO and other subpackages exist, Jarquez Hunter does not need to participate in any of them. For a back that never gained 1,000 yards in a season due to athletic quarterbacks and splitting carriers, he's rested.
Too often, offensive-minded head coaches love to overthink and that causes paralysis by analysis. Instead of the sure four yards, they opt for the play call that can either net them a big gain or more often, a disaster. When not appealing to the hardcore football mind, letting Jarquez Hunter work, will win Auburn games.