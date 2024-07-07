Patience Pays off for Hugh Freeze and Auburn Tigers with 4-Star Tight End
Playing the recruitment game often means you simply must stay in for the long haul. Recruiting is not for the faint of heart.
For example, highly-touted tight end Hollis Davidson really did look like he was headed out the door, alas, all was not lost for the Auburn Tigers.
Davidson, the 4-Star recruit from Peachtree City, Ga., had been wavering ever since May over finally committing to Auburn, especially because of some serious overtures from Florida and FSU.
On Thursday however, Davidson ultimately decided against changing direction, and the hospitality he and his family received at Auburn had a big influence on him doing so.
"Yes sir, I still have a great relationship with coach Ben (Aigamaua), Coach Freeze, and the whole staff here," Davidson explained to Cole Pinkston via On3. "I really appreciate the love they're showing me. It's noticeable, it stands out. It's a lot of love when I get to campus and that's all I can really ask for."
It's been a recurring theme right throughout the recruitment cycle that high profile recruits have been sold by Coach Freeze and his entire coaching staff.
When push came to shove, the 6'6 and 230-pound pass catcher came to remind himself that the bonds he had established with the coaches at Auburn would serve him well.
Amongst that number was the aforementioned Tigers TE coach Aigamuau and their offensive analyst Logan Bradley - a convincing duo who had clearly laid the foundation for the successful recruitment of Davidson.
"They're both great. Those are my guys," Davidson enthused. "I love coach Ben and Coach Logan, I really couldn't ask for more. I really like how Coach Ben is like a family man. He wants to take me under his wing.He gets along with my family really well."
Remaining stoic that Auburn can provide a solid coaching platform for many a prospect has been money in the bank for Freeze and Co., well, with the odd exception along the way.
After 4-Star prospects Carde Smith and Tyler Lockhart both turned away from their respective pledges to Auburn, getting Davidson back in the room is a huge boost for the program.
Some crucial momentum has been regained ahead of the Big Cat Weekend at the end of this month; it's kinda funny how playing a little ball gets the juices flowing once again for players like Davidson.
Recruiting is a marathon, not a sprint. Freeze and Auburn look to have won the race for Davidson by going slow and steady.